eTRANSERVICES has Successfully Renewed its ISO 9001, ISO 20000-1 and ISO 27001 Certifications

eTRANSERVICES has maintained its ISO certifications since 2017, demonstrating its commitment to providing quality products and services.

STAFFORD, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- eTRANSERVICES, a leading provider of enterprise transformational services and products, is pleased to announce that it has successfully renewed its ISO 9001, ISO 20000-1, and ISO 27001 certifications on March 30th, 2023. As part of this effort, the company has also transitioned its ISO 27001 certification from 2013 to 2022 version.

ISO certification is an important credential for businesses as it demonstrates commitment to quality processes and standards as defined by the International Standards Organization (ISO). It is awarded by independent, third-party organizations after a business has been evaluated to ensure that it meets the requirements of the applicable ISO standard. The three most common ISO certifications are ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2022, and ISO 20000-1:2018, which relate to Quality Management System, Information Security Management System, and IT Service Management respectively.

“We are proud to have been maintaining our ISO certifications in good standing since 2017,” said President and CEO of eTRANSERVICES, Chris Beckford. “This is an important achievement for our organization and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to providing quality products and effective delivery services while ensuring the proper information security controls are established and maintained throughout the organization.”

About eTRANSERVICES:

eTRANSERVICES is a leading provider of enterprise transformational services and products. We provide a comprehensive range of services, including systems engineering, information technology, cybersecurity, cloud, and business services. Our team of professionals is dedicated to maintaining our ISO certifications and providing clients with the highest quality products and services.

