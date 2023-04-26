Colleyville Attorney Kate Smith selected to Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers list
EINPresswire.com/ -- North Texas family law, estate planning and business law attorney Kate Smith has been selected to the Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers list for the second year in a row. Super Lawyers is a peer influenced and research driven rating service of outstanding lawyers that selects only the top 5% of attorneys in the United States each year.
“It is truly an honor to be selected again to the Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers list,” Kate Smith said. “I’m proud of my extensive experience as a board-certified family law attorney and remain committed to helping clients stay out of the courtroom and resolve their issues amicably through the Collaborative Divorce process.”
Collaborative Divorce is a more peaceful process for resolving family law disputes where spouses work with a team of lawyers, child specialists, mental health professionals and financial coaches to craft their divorce agreements. Together, these professionals help clients share important documents, set goals and reach agreements that meet their family’s needs. This approach protects the couple’s children and makes it easier to preserve future co-parenting relationships.
In Collaborative Divorce, decisions are made by the couple without going to court or involving a judge or other third-party decision maker. This protects the couple’s privacy and often reduces much of the expense and stress associated with litigation. The Collaborative Divorce process, as advocated for by members of the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP), has been nominated for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for transforming the way families resolve conflict.
Kate Smith has been Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization since 2015 and is recognized as a Master Credentialed Collaborative Professional by Collaborative Divorce Texas. She has been recognized on the Top Attorneys list by 360 West Magazine and named a Top Attorney every year since 2006 by Fort Worth Magazine. Smith was named a Texas Super Lawyer Rising Star in 2014 and 2015, which only selects the top 2.5% of U.S. attorneys. She began her practice in 2005 and specializes in the areas of family law, divorce, Collaborative Divorce, mediation, child support, child custody, adoptions, alimony, wills and trusts, estate planning and more.
For more information about the Law Offices of Kate Smith, PLLC and to schedule a consultation with a Tarrant County Collaborative Divorce attorney, visit katesmithlaw.com or call (817) 479-0534. The Law Offices of Kate Smith, PLLC, is located at 1205 Hall Johnson Road, Suite 1, Colleyville, Texas 76034.
