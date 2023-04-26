Fête24 Announces Expansion, With Exclusive Deals with British Wedding DJs
Fête24 expands its DJ services & live performances. All-inclusive wedding / event packages, deals with British wedding DJs & in talks with European live acts.
We are thrilled to be working with Fête24 family to create unforgettable experiences for couples celebrating their love in the picturesque landscapes of France, we cant wait to get started.”PRIGONRIEUX, NOUVELLE-AQUITAINE, FRANCE, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After a successful inaugural year of operations in the South of France, rapidly-growing wedding and event production company Fête24 have announced a an expansion of their DJ services and will be offering live performances moving forward.
— DJ Marcus
Given that the company already provides comprehensive event production and technical services, including sound and lighting, launching a live band service & growing their wedding DJ services was a logical next step. From corporate events to weddings, Fête24 now offers complete event solutions.
Fête24 Takes “Logical” Next Step with Live Bands and DJs
Fête24, the Dordogne-based event production company, has launched its own wedding and event DJ services. The expansion comes off the back of an unprecedented first year of operations, serving predominantly weddings in the South of France.
After initially soft launching in the Dordogne region to test demand, Fête24 quickly expanded into the Lot and Lot-et-Garonne départments, then into the Tarn and Tarn-et-Garonne, before finally launching in the Haute-Garonne and Hautes-Pyrénées regions.
Today, the company services the whole Southern region, including the major population hubs of Bordeaux and Toulouse.
Off the back of this early success, the company has invested those initial revenues back into further growth, including purchasing an additional wedding marquee and hiring additional staff members.
However, despite offering almost all elements required for an event, including stretch tents, sound equipment, lighting fixtures, dance floors, décor elements, and other furniture, there was a piece missing – live entertainment.
“It became apparent pretty quickly that there was a market for us to professional live bands & wedding DJs at events,” says Timothy Maysh, director and co-founder of Fête24.
Deals Already Inked with Many Leading English-Speaking DJs
Given the region’s popularity as a destination wedding venue, a significant slice of the growing company’s business comes from weddings with either English or bilingual couples.
The team at Fête24 wasted no time with this project . “We initially worked in the events industry for over 15 years in the UK & have many contacts for some of the best event & wedding DJs in the market, we already know who the best DJs are so we wasted no time tying down these English-speaking wedding DJs to exclusive contracts with us” said Timothy
But the company knows their work is far from over. “We've moved on to discussions with some of Europe’s leading wedding/show bands and live acts to discuss a long term working partnership with hopefully some exclusive contracts with us.”
The aim is to build up a portfolio of different artists and acts to ensure there’s something for every occasion. “We’ve been in the industry long enough to know what may work at a wedding might not be a good fit for, say, a corporate event. It’s about providing a wide range of acts and artists, so there's something for everyone,” added Timothy.
With a solid roster made up of fantastic artists, the company is one step closer to obtaining their primary objective – to become a turnkey event provider for destination weddings and other special events across France.
Fête24 Take Steps Toward Becoming an “All-Inclusive” Event Company
The company, buoyed by the success of their inaugural event season, plans to continue expanding into a turnkey event provider for their clients. The long-term aim of the venture is to offer couples “all-inclusive” wedding and event packages that include every conceivable aspect, from venue to catering, entertainment, décor, and more.
Talks are ongoing, and strategy meetings have been held with key industry players, including suppliers, venues, and wedding planning providers. However, it may be another year or so before the so-called “final” expansion plan takes shape.
Timothy says: “A lot is going on in the background at the moment. ‘’Our early success in France has taken us aback a little bit. We’ve been caught a little off guard by demand, and now the challenge is to meet that demand, it's been amazing working with new wedding & event planners.”
“We’re talking to plenty of people from all elements of event production and meeting with event organisers, venues, caterers, and wedding planners. It takes a small army to pull off the perfect wedding or event, and we're now talking to all of those separate divisions to recruit them and get them on board.”
No timeline details have been given, but it’s understood that the summer season of 2024 is anticipated to be when the new, expanded version of the venture is fully operational.
By offering a more comprehensive and all-inclusive service in this way, Fête24 is set to transform the wedding and event planning experience for couples and event organisers by being the first company of its kind in the region.
As they continue to broaden their offerings and forge partnerships with key players across Europe, the company is poised for great success. The hotly-anticipated launch of their fully operational, all-inclusive event packages is sure to cement Fête24's reputation as the leading one-stop solution for unforgettable weddings and events in the region.
