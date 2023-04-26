Global Silica Sand Market Size to Reach USD 8992.50 Million in 2028: By Xcellent Insights

Increasing building and construction activities across the globe is a key factor expected to drive silica sand market growth during the forecast period

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global silica sand market report offers a comprehensive overview of the silica sand industry to help users and investors gain basic insights into the market so they can make investment plans accordingly. The market report offers details about current and upcoming market trends, recent developments and market segmentation based on type, application and regions.

Key factors such as growing adoption of advanced technologies, increasing urbanization and industrialization, rapidly expanding construction and glass industries, and rising oil and gas exploration and production are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period. The global silica sand market size is expected to reach USD 8992.50 Million in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 3.40% during the forecast period.

Silica sand also known as quartz sand is a naturally occurring mineral that is composed of silicon dioxide (SiO2). It is commonly used in a variety of applications such as construction, glass manufacturing, foundry work, oil and gas production, and water filtration for its purity, high silica content, and ability to resist high temperatures and weathering. Moreover, it is relatively low-cost and available in abundance, making it a popular choice for many such applications.

Get a Sample PDF Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, and Chart): https://www.xcellentinsights.com/enquiry/sample/502419

However, rising environmental concerns related to silica sand mining and processing, high usage of silica sand substitutes in many applications, and rigid government norms related to silica sand mining and processing are expected to hamper overall market growth during the forecast period.

Less than 40 Mesh Segment to Register a Steady Revenue CAGR:

The less than 40 mesh segment is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing demand for less than 40 mesh silica sand for uniform packaging and better fluid flow in foundry work, construction, glassmaking, abrasives, and water filtration, and high preference for silica sand due to availability in abundance, low cost, and properties such as high purity and chemically inert.

North America to Lead in Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period owing to factors such as rapid technological advancements, rising building and construction activities across the region, rising applications of silica sand across various sectors, growing demand for glass products, and presence of leading key players.

Browse Complete Report Summary with TOC here: https://www.xcellentinsights.com/reports/silica-sand-market-502419

Silica Sand Market by Company:

• Covia

• U.S. Silica

• Badger Mining Corp

• Sibelco

• Preferred Sands

• Pattison Sand

• Quarzwerke Group

• AVIC Glass

• Mitsubishi

• TENGDA

• Minerali Industriali

• CNBM

• Shanyuan

• Tokai Sand

• Sisecam

• Kibing

• Lianxin Group

• Sifucel

• Strobel Quarzsand

• Aggregate Industries

• Fulchiron

• Toyota Tsusho

• Wolff & Müller

• Duchang xinshiji

• Bathgate Silica Sand

Silica Sand Industry Recent Developments:

• In March 2023, Allup Silica announced that the company is in active talks with potential buyers of silica sands to expand the explorations for its Sparkler Silica Sand Project.

• In June 2022, Autokast Ltd., a ferrous foundry manufacturing unit in the public sector, announced its plan to make eco-friendly bricks from silica sand for the construction sector.

The global silica sand market has been segmented based on type, application, and region:

Silica Sand Market Segment by Type:

• Less than 40 Mesh

• 40-70 Mesh

• More than 70 Mesh

Silica Sand Market Segment by Application:

• Hydraulic Fracturing

• Glassmaking

• Foundry

• Ceramics and Refractories

• Others

Silica Sand Market Segment by Region:

• North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

• The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed:

• What revenue CAGR is the global market expected to register during the forecast period?

• Which key players are leading in the global silica sand market?

• What is the expected market size of the global silica sand market between 2023 and 2028?

• What factors are expected to open new growth avenues and opportunities for existing and emerging market players?

• What are some of the key challenges that the global market is expected to face during the forecast period?

• Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

Key Reasons to Purchase:

• Estimates 2023 to 2028 silica sand market current market trends and development trends

• Market dynamics along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

• Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the silica sand market

• Competitive landscape involving market share of the major players, new strategies and projects adopted by players in the last five years

• Comprehensive company profiles covering product offerings, key financial information, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by major market players

• Brief about impact of COVID-19 on the global silica sand market

You can Purchase the Complete Report here: https://www.xcellentinsights.com/checkout/502419

BROWSE MORE REPORTS:

Smart Bandage Market 2023-2028

Face Masks and Peels Market 2023-2028