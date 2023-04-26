St. Louis' Moto Europa and Bespoke Manufacturer Janus Motorcycles Partner Up!
The Halcyon 250 features hand-sewn leather seating, hand painted pinstripes and graphics, and hundreds of color combinations.
Moto Europa, a motorsports mecca in St. Louis, Missouri, has teamed up with Janus Motorcycles, makers of customizable, classic motorcycles in Indiana.
GOSHEN, INDIANA, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Janus Motorcycles—the nation's leading maker of bespoke, small- and mid-displacement motorcycles is pleased to announce that they have partnered with St. Louis' most iconic motorcycle dealer, Moto Europa.
— Grant Longenbaugh, General Manager
Moto Europa now has a brand new Janus Halcyon 250 on display that can be purchased for immediate delivery. They will also help any customer who wants to order their own custom-made Halcyon or Gryffin 250, or Halcyon 450, for delivery and pickup at their dealership. Lead times on custom built Janus bikes typically range from 6-12 weeks for a from-scratch build.
Both Janus and Moto Europa were each founded—interestingly—by architects. Janus began 11 years ago, the brainchild of Notre Dame graduate and vintage automobile and motorcycle enthusiast, Richard Worsham, and Moto Europa and its associated Moto Complex by Steve Smith, architect and CEO of The Lawrence Group, a lifelong motorcyclist and collector of European motorcycles himself.
Janus bikes have been featured on Jay Leno’s Garage, as well as in The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and Esquire Magazine. They were named “the coolest product made in Indiana” in 2022, and have developed a cult-like following for their completely unique designs that harken back as far as 100 years, combined with handbuilt craftsmanship and the ability for customers to order a bike with a huge variety of colors and customization options.
Moto Europa is just part of what Smith refers to as his “Moto Complex,” that includes a motorcycle-based restaurant and art-based, five-story, boutique hotel, Hotel Ignacio. The crown jewel of the Moto Complex is the St. Louis Moto Museum that includes about 100 bikes from Smith’s private collection of pre-war, European motorcycles. From Sunbeam to Scotts, to CZ, BMW or Husqvarna – the St. Louis Moto Museum has something for any motorcyclist.
Mark Zweig, founder of Zweig Group, the three-time Inc 500/5000 consulting, research, media, and events firm dedicated to serving the architecture and engineering industry, introduced Janus to Moto Europa in his new role as Brand Ambassador for Janus. Zweig—the Entrepreneur in-Residence at The Sam M. Walton College of Business, is a St. Louis native and lifelong motorcyclist himself. Mr. Zweig's role with Janus includes finding locations like Moto Europa to feature Janus' completely different category of motorcycle—one that focuses on the experience of riding and the classic design of motorcycles.
The 2023 Halcyon 250