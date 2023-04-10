Indiana-based Craft Motorcycle Maker Combines Best of Old and New

The Halcyon 450 is Janus Motorcycles' newest product offering. The manufacturer's models have been featured by Jay Leno's Garage, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and more. The heart of Janus Motorcycles' operation is their final assembly bay located in the heart of Goshen, IN. The company sources parts from all over Elkhart County, which was recently named the country's hottest mid-sized job market by the Wall Street Journa A Janus team member rides the very first Halcyon 450 Motorcycle through local farmland. All Janus' models are lightweight and easy riding, focusing on the style and experience of motorcycling. The company has built nearly 200 450s, and plans to build anot

Janus Motorcycles uses a mix of modern and traditional methods to build hand-crafted motorcycles in Goshen, IN, one of the country's hottest job markets.

Our commitment to quality and innovation is reflected in every motorcycle we produce, and we are proud to call Elkhart County home.” — Richard Worsham, Founder

GOSHEN, IN, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Janus Motorcycles, manufacturer of unique, small-batch, motorcycles—is a young company making new products that look old, employing a mix of modern and early 20th century technologies and production methods. The 11-year-old company—whose bikes were named the "Coolest Thing Made in Indiana" in 2022—is proudly based in the idyllic city of Goshen in Elkhart County, Indiana. The Elkhart-Goshen metro was not only recently named the second most dynamic metro area in the country (after Silicon Valley!) by Heartland Forward, it is also the top job market among mid-sized cities in America according to a recent article in The Wall Street Journal "We are thrilled with the recognition and publicity surrounding our products," said Janus’ founder, Richard Worsham. "Our commitment to quality and innovation is reflected in every motorcycle we produce, and we are proud to call Elkhart County home."Janus Motorcycles' small-batch production model allows them to offer customers a truly bespoke experience, with each motorcycle tailored to the individual rider's preferences and needs. Janus employs both in-house artisans and local independent Amish craftspeople, who hand-build most of the components that go into building their motorcycles. Each bike is assembled one at a time by a single individual—as it would have been done prior to the invention of the modern assembly line—to customer specification, with nearly endless options for colors, hand painted pinstriping, leather accessories, and more. The firm currently offers three models—two 250cc bikes—the Halcyon, a hardtail-framed retro bike that could have come out of the 1920s, and the Gryffin, a street scrambler model that at quick glance one would think is a late 60s/early 70s European street/trail bike. The company’s latest offering—the all new, fully-sprung 450 cc Halcyon—has received numerous public accolades for its unique styling, quality, and performance.The company is known to have a cult-like following. “Our buyers tend to be experienced, lifelong motorcyclists, as well as brand new riders who may have never even considered a bike but fell in love with the idea of owning a Janus at first sight,” said Grant Longenbaugh, General Manager. Janus has regular live and virtual factory tours and “ Discovery Days ,” where licensed riders can try out their machines. And while their bikes are light weight, simple, and unquestionably harken back to an earlier era, Janus Motorcycle’s ordering system, featuring a “configurator” that allows a buyer to design their own custom machine on-line and see exactly what it will look like—is anything but archaic. The youthful ownership and management of the company is made up of characters with wide-ranging artistic, technical, and liberal arts backgrounds. The firm’s revenues are growing by 25% percent annually, and it not only has plans to significantly expand production of its existing machines, but also to launch exciting new products and expand their distribution network.For more information about Janus Motorcycles and their commitment to American-made craftsmanship, please visit www.janusmotorcycles.com , or contact the firm as noted below!

Why do we ride motorcycles?