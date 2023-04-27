Thompson Duke Industrial Announces New Client Services Lead
Cannabis equipment manufacturer expands client services team to further its commitment to exceptional customer service
Jesse's experience in the cannabis industry, combined with his passion for delivering exceptional customer service make him the perfect fit for his new role.”PORTLAND , OR, USA , April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thompson Duke Industrial, the leader in cannabis oil vaporizer device filling and capping equipment, announced today that Jesse Lang has joined the team as Client Services Lead. Lang will respond to client needs, update technical support resources and incorporate customer feedback into ongoing equipment improvements and innovations.
"Jesse's experience in the cannabis industry, combined with his passion for delivering exceptional customer service make him the perfect fit for his new role," said M. Hogan, Managing Director of Thompson Duke Industrial. "We take customer service seriously, and provide each of our clients with top-notch care, and Jesse will be instrumental in contributing to this goal. As we welcome Jesse to the team, we look forward to seeing all the positive impact he will make for our clients, our company and the industry."
Lang has worked in the cannabis industry for more than five years with a focus on processing and extraction. He has overseen product development, R&D, training, machine maintenance, inventory tracking, and production from seed to sale in his previous roles. Given his previous roles at production facilities, he also has extensive experience working with various machinery, running maintenance, and incorporating new automation techniques. He knows the ins and outs of vape oil formulation and flower packaging and enjoys studying cannabis, which includes reading scientific and medical journals and participating in various forums.
Lang will support Mark Hoskins, Client Services Manager and Vlad Valme, Sales Director, and will work directly with customers to fulfill machine orders and customizations. He will also attend industry trade shows and provide expert onsite demonstrations to deepen client relationships and expand the company’s footprint.
Thompson Duke's line of certified filling and capping machinery drives success by increasing accuracy, consistency, efficiency, and overall throughput for vaporizer device fulfillment operations. To learn more, visit ThompsonDukeIndustrial.com.
About Thompson Duke Industrial, LLC
Thompson Duke Industrial, LLC is an original equipment manufacturer, a member of the National Cannabis Industry Association and the Canna Consortium, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Portland Engineering, Inc. The company's Portland, Oregon operation designs, manufactures and distributes a line of patented, cETLus Certified, CE Certified and GMP-ready filling machines specifically designed for filling cannabis oil vaporizer devices and mouthpiece fastening machines as well as process performance and reporting data systems. With over 2,000 machines deployed in the cannabis industry, Thompson Duke Industrial is the leader in cannabis oil vaporizer device filling and capping equipment. The complete line of filling and capping machinery enables cannabis processors to be more successful by increasing accuracy, consistency, efficiency and overall throughput of vaporizer device fulfillment operations. https://thompsondukeindustrial.com
