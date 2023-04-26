ANY.RUN Celebrates Its 7th Cyberbirthday with Special Offers for Clients

DUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, leading interactive online malware analysis service, is excited to announce its 7th Cyberbirthday celebration, offering special promotions and gifts.

From April 25th until May 5th , ANY.RUN is extending exclusive offers on its Searcher and Hunter plans, making cyber threat analysis more accessible and cost-effective than ever before:

ANY.RUN is granting free access to multiple advanced analysis features until May 5th. This allows users to set up their malware analysis environment with Windows 7, 8, 10, and 11 operating systems, a feature typically reserved for paid plans only.

To further celebrate its Cyberbirthday, clients purchasing a one-year subscription will receive an additional six months free, effectively extending the subscription period to 18 months. Similarly, clients opting for a two-year subscription will enjoy an extra 12 months free, receiving a total of three years for the price of two.

Don’t miss the deals – this offer is limited and exclusively available until May 5th.