DruvStar Secures Regulatory Approval to Offer Cybersecurity Services to Gaming Operators in Nevada and Oregon
DruvStar is dedicated to delivering the highest level of cybersecurity services in the gaming industry”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DruvStar, an award-winning cyber defense solution provider focused on the Tribal and Gaming segments, has obtained regulatory approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board and the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians (CTCLUSI) to offer its premium cybersecurity services to gaming operators in Nevada and Oregon. This approval enables DruvStar to extend its cybersecurity expertise to these gaming markets and to safeguard gaming operations from the increasing threat of cyber attacks and data breaches.
As of January 1st, 2023, the Nevada Gaming Control Board has enforced new cybersecurity regulations that require gaming operators to secure and protect their information systems from cyber attacks. The regulations mandate operators to conduct an initial risk assessment and continuously monitor and evaluate cybersecurity risks to their business operations. DruvStar’s cybersecurity solutions, DruvStar Threat Insights™, DruvStar Security Assessments, and DruvStar DataVision™, are custom built to address these security requirements
DruvStar's regulatory approval in Nevada and Oregon adds to its existing regulatory approvals in other states, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Washington, Ohio, Colorado, Maryland, and Louisiana, establishing the company as a market leader in the gaming industry.
“DruvStar is dedicated to delivering the highest level of cybersecurity services in the gaming industry,” said Manjit Gombra Singh, DruvStar’s CEO and Founder. “We are thrilled to expand our services to Nevada and Oregon to assist gaming operators meet regulatory requirements, and help establish cybersecurity best practices. Our mission is to make the gaming industry more secure and resilient against cyber attacks and data breaches.”
About DruvStar
DruvStar provides data and cyber defense across gaming, healthcare, and hospitality industries to protect assets across cloud, on-prem, remote, and hybrid environments. The company is on a mission to expand enterprise-grade cybersecurity and data safety capabilities for small and medium businesses with its DataVision and Threat Insights solutions.
With over 100 years of gaming and enterprise industry experience as a foundation, DruvStar continues to adapt to a rapidly changing cybersecurity ecosystem and associated threat landscape. DruvStar operates its own certified Vegas based Security Operations Center 24/7 to prevent and respond to attacks and protect business.
To learn more, please visit https://DruvStar.com
