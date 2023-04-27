Business Reporter: Tackling the rise in account takeover fraud
How can mobile number based verification detect fraud while offering legitimate users a seamless customer experience?LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Seth Gilpin, Director of Product Marketing at digital identity verification firm Telesign discussed how fake accounts and account takeover risks can be checked by active risk assessment at every stage of the customer journey. Many onboarding workflows aren’t capable of distinguishing between reliable users, fraudsters and bots. As a result, figures show that in certain sectors, the percentage of fake accounts can be as high as 25 percent. Digital risk goes beyond sign-ups. With billions of breached username and passwords, users and their data are vulnerable to account takeover. In today’s digital world, identity verification must extend from sign-up to sign-out, while protecting every interaction in-between.
“It’s our mission to make the digital world a safer place – where trust is continuous,” said Seth Gilpin. “People long to connect with each other and the companies they love without compromise. That’s why it’s so important that we continue to empower our customers with the latest identity verification technology, so they can create safe digital experiences for everyone to enjoy.”
Telesign’s Continuous Trust™ solutions use Machine Learning to help businesses make decisions about the level of risk their customers possess. It uses more than 4 billion digital identity insights while providing a near-real time analysis of more than 2,200 digital attributes. By analysing user behaviour, it can help discern bots and bad actors from human users based on the differences in identity signals and digital behaviours. Using mobile identity data, Telesign strengthen verifications at sign-up, helps inform risk-based decisions, and detects account takeover attempts. Telesign’s Continuous Trust works behind the scenes to keep businesses and their customers safe.
