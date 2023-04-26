Digital Printing Packaging Market Projected to Hit USD 50 Billion at a CAGR of 9.5% CAGR by 2030 - Report by (MRFR)
Digital Printing Packaging Market
Digital printing packaging market has witnessed a tectonic surge over the past few years due to the surging demand from the personal care and F&B industries.UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The Digital Printing Packaging Market Size was valued at USD 22.09 billion in 2021. The Digital Printing Packaging Market industry is projected to grow from USD 24.19 Billion in 2022 to USD 50 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period (2022–2030).
The market is expanding as a result of rising demand from the food and beverage and personal care industries. growing consumer preference for sustainability and long product shelf lives increase market expansion The rising consumer demand for convenience and sustainability is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the digital printing packaging market over the anticipated period. Products that are easy to open, store, use, carry, and dispose of are in high demand due to changing consumer preferences brought on by busy lives and smaller residential units. Packaging for products that is beneficial to contemporary lifestyles as a consequence. Options for on-the-go use that come in handy packaging may be put to a lot of different uses.
In addition to food and drink, convenient packaging is being utilized more and more for personal care, pharmaceutical, and healthy products that support active lifestyle choices. In the decision-making process for consumers, packaging is crucial. It affects how they act and establishes whether they choose a certain packaging design or style. Manufacturers of consumer packaged products are responding to this need by extending their selection of smaller-sized snacks. As a result, flexible printing and packaging technologies will be impacted by changes in consumer lifestyle and consumption habits in a variety of end-user sectors, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and home and personal care. Over the forecast period, increased product shelf life and cost efficiency are also anticipated to fuel the growth of the digital printing packaging market.
Flexible packaging demand has increased as a result of consumer desire for handy goods. Flexible plastic packaging is less expensive than other forms of packaging because it uses less energy and resources during the packaging process, which makes it more cost-effective and frees up 35 percent more shelf space. The production of 780,000 flexible pouches uses 74 percent less natural gas, 64 percent less crude oil, and 87 percent less coal than the equivalent number of rigid clamshell containers, said Robbie Fabulous Flexibles, a member of the Flexible Packaging Association. Also, the shift in customer preferences away from conventional home cooking techniques and towards buying packaged meals is what is fueling the expansion of the Digital Printing Packaging Market’s revenue.
Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure -https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2782
Regional Perspectives:
North America is the market segmented by region in the report. Asia-Pacific, the rest of the world, and Europe. looking for packaging that has been digitally produced. The largest portion of the market belongs to North America. The area is expected to expand at a rate of about 27% in 2022. North America dominates the digital printing industry for packaging due to the large revenues. Moreover, during the projection year, the introduction of important key players will assist the growth of the digital printing for packaging market in the area. A increase in the demand for ecologically friendly printing is also anticipated to propel the expansion of the digital printing for packaging market in the area over the coming years.
By 2022, demand for packaging that has been digitally printed is expected to account for 21% of total demand in Europe. In Europe, the paper, carton, and flexible packaging sectors have all seen rapid growth. Moreover, advancements in metal printing have promoted regional growth. With a significant share of 18% anticipated in 2022, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to expand with profitable growth potential for the digital printing packaging market. Due to an increase in working women, more consumer spending on cosmetics, and a rise in the region’s young population, the cosmetics industry in the area is growing. Moreover, the U.S., Canada, France, and the UK are among the key nations examined. Spain, Brazil, Australia, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and India.
Also, the market for digitally printed packaging in the UK was expanding at the quickest rate in the continent of Europe. From 2022 to 2030, the Asia-Pacific Digital Printing Packaging Market is anticipated to expand at a sizable CAGR. This is a result of the expanding pharmaceutical and food and beverage businesses in the area. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region’s India Digital Printing Packaging Market grew at the quickest rate, while China’s Digital Printing Packaging Market had the greatest market share.
Request For Customization- https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/2782
Key Players:
Sun Automation, Cenveo, Mark Andy, Dainippon Screen Graphics, Landa Digital Printing, EC Labels, Graphix Labels and Packaging, Hymmen, Edwards Label, Krones, INX International, WS Packaging Group, Quantum Print and Packaging, Minolta, Traco Manufacturing, Hinterkopf, CCL Healthcare, Cyan Tec, and Cyan Tec are important players.
Market insights for the digital printing packaging segment.
Labels and flexible packaging are included in the type-based segmentation of the digital printing packaging market. The most popular printing media for dynamic data marking, including barcodes, logos, product identification, inventory tracking, and asset labelling, are labels and flexible packaging.
The labels sector led the digital printing packaging industry. The flexible kinds of packaging printing segment is anticipated to grow at the quickest CAGR during the forecast period in terms of digital printing packaging market revenue. In order to print the picture on label paper using thermal transfer printing, a ribbon is required. In order to create a printed image, the thermal print head warms the ribbon’s back side, melting the ink and transferring wax or resin onto the label surface. Graphics printed with thermal transfer technology are more durable and of greater quality. Moreover, it creates labels with a high scan ability, scratch resistance, and long Lifetime that can withstand a range of environmental conditions.
Access Full Report Details — https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/digital-printing-packaging-market-2782
The Packaging for Digital Printing Technology-based market segmentation includes inkjet and electrophotography. In terms of printing technology, the inkjet printing “segment” led the market and is expected to continue to grow at the highest CAGR. Digital printing is becoming more and more common for packaging since it can produce short print runs profitably. By preventing unwanted material from being created as a result of modifications to packaging and graphic design, printing on demand lowers waste. Digital printing may soon rank among the easiest and least expensive methods to print thanks to a substantial breakthrough in inkjet and electrophotography printing technologies. Thus, the growing demand for digitally printed packaging has a favorable effect on market expansion.
The Packaging for Digital Printing Boxes, cans, and bottles have been separated out of the market data by the application. Consumers are quite particular about the digital printing of pouch packing and the look of the boxes, according to market research. According to a recent poll conducted by the Paper and Packaging Board and IPSOS, more than 70% of consumers believe that the design of digitally printed packaging affects their choice to buy. Because so much depends on it, printing packaging is essential. The final product is affected by the type of box, where the logo is placed, and the printing technique employed, all of which drive the growth of the digital printing packaging industry.
Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Electronic Products, and Other are the segments into which the Digital Printing Packaging Market data has been divided by End Users. The food and beverage business is forecast to grow at the quickest rate throughout the projected period. The rise of the consumer goods sector is being driven by the wide variety of products and shorter product shelf lives. The emphasis on product differentiation is one of the primary drivers encouraging the use of digital solutions in the food and beverage industry. The food and beverage industry uses digital technology as a tool to boost innovation, sustainability, and personalization.
Related Reports —
Sterilized Packaging Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/sterilized-packaging-market-2478
Fresh Food Packaging Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fresh-food-packaging-market-2498
Insulated Packaging Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/insulated-packaging-market-2549
Sagar kadam
WantStats Research And Media Pvt. Ltd.
+91 95953 92885
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube