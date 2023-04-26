Narwhal Media Group snaps up Fujifilm client to boost SEO
Focusing on technical and creative content strategies, the team will build on the Organic presence of the brands to increase non-paid traffic.BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Narwhal Media Group (NMG), a digital media agency based in Bristol, has announced a new partnership with Imaging Solutions, Fujifilm UK. The partnership will see Narwhal Media Group support Fujifilm’s SEO strategy, including technical consultation to drive visibility and sales to Fujifilm’s consumer facing websites, for INSTAX, X Series, and GFX System cameras, and myFUJIFILM photo printing.
Luke Sartain, the CEO and Founder of Narwhal Media Group expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating that Fujifilm are a great brand to be working with. He also highlighted the SEO team’s great work, which he believes is a hidden gem offering outstanding services to industry leaders worldwide. Additionally, Andy Toone, Head of SEO, is thrilled to bring his team’s technical expertise to the iconic brand and enhance their visibility.
Beside SEO, Narwhal Media Group provides a range of digital marketing services, such as lead generation and creative expertise. The agency boasts an experienced team of designers, copywriters, PPC consultants, digital strategists, and more.
The partnership with Fujifilm comes at a time of expansion for NMG, following a successful investment round that raised funds for future expansion. The agency has also acquired a lead generation company as part of its growth strategy, with more acquisitions in the pipeline. The news is sure to please shareholders.

