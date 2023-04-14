Narwhal Media Group acquires Flying Doors after successful investment push

NMG’s CEO and founder, Luke Sartain, expressed excitement at the acquisition, citing Flying Doors' expertise in the home improvement and energy sectors. He anticipates that the acquisition will allow NMG to provide even more value and choice for customers. Aston Patterson, the founder of Flying Doors, also expressed confidence that NMG would be a great home for his team and is looking forward to continuing their work under new ownership.
As part of the acquisition, Patterson has been appointed to the board of Narwhal Media Group, with a focus on growing the D2C offering to Narwhal's lead generation business. Sartain believes that the acquisition of Flying Doors will address the inefficiencies of unwanted leads and increase overall group revenue, which is forecasted to increase by 160% to reach £11 million in 2023.
Flying Doors will benefit from the array of digital marketing services that Narwhal Media Group offers, including expertise in SEO, content, creative, PPC, and digital strategy. The brand will now be able to tap into an experienced team of designers, copywriters, and consultants.
Looking ahead, Sartain aspires for NMG to be the 'Amazon of home services', providing consumers with a true comparison service and driving value and accessibility for homeowners throughout the UK. The company's second round of investment included new investors, such as the founders of comparison service Bionic, who have joined the board of directors.
Overall, the acquisition of Flying Doors is a significant step forward for Narwhal Media Group, enabling it to expand its lead generation services and expertise in the home improvement sector. The acquisition aligns with the company's mission to be the leading provider of home services leads in the UK. Interested parties can contact Narwhal Media Group to learn more about its plans for growth and expansion.
