Sisecam Becomes the Sole Shareholder of Sisecam Cevre Sistemleri

İSTANBUL, TURKIYE, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sisecam, a global player in the glass and chemicals industries, has exercised its purchase option from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for its 10% stake in Sisecam Cevre Sistemleri. In 2016, Sisecam and EBRD took a major step to facilitate glass recycling in Türkiye by partnering to establish a new company: Sisecam Cevre Sistemleri. The acquisition was completed today with Sisecam becoming the sole shareholder of Sisecam Cevre Sistemleri. Sisecam believes this company has strong growth potential and can directly serve its sustainability goals.



Sisecam has become the sole shareholder of Sisecam Cevre Sistemleri. The company was founded by Sisecam and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in 2016. Sisecam Cevre Sistemleri. has supported the institutionalization of Türkiye's glass waste collection and recycling industry over the past seven years. Aiming to rank among the world's top three manufacturers in its main fields of activity and pursuing its investments accordingly, Sisecam became the sole shareholder of the company by exercising the option to purchase EBRD's 10% stake in Sisecam Cevre Sistemleri.

Founded under a partnership between Sisecam and EBRD, Sisecam Cevre Sistemleri. has supported industry players on the way to institutionalization by focusing on ecosystem financing. The joint venture company aimed to establish modern facilities that can produce higher quality cullet. Sisecam Cevre Sistemleri. has mediated glass recycling companies in Türkiye to invest in infrastructure and establish state-of-the-art facilities. Sisecam also played an active and pioneering role in the production of quality cullet by establishing its own licensed facility.

Sisecam aims to boost the use of external cullet in its glass packaging production to 35% percent.

A strong and well-established player in the glass industry, Sisecam has conducted glass recycling activities and realized major circular economy projects for many years. These various efforts are closely aligned with Sisecam's concrete goals under its CareforNext Sustainability Strategy. Operating production facilities in 14 countries on four continents, Sisecam aims to boost the rate of external glass cullet used in its glass packaging production to 35% by 2030. In the energy-intensive glass industry, energy consumption can be lowered by using cullet, which reduces the need for natural raw materials. The use of cullet from recycling waste glass reduces carbon emissions caused by a bottle throughout its entire life cycle by more than 50%, depending on the rate of the cullet used.

Sisecam has been implementing one of Türkiye’s most comprehensive sustainability and social responsibility projects with its "Glass and Glass Again" project since 2011. With the aim of creating a societal behavior change and supporting the transition to recycling, Sisecam has played an active role in the recycling of 2 million tons of glass cullet through Glass and Glass Again. Through sustainability-focused projects and investments, Sisecam aims to extend the benefits of glass recycling to the countries in which it operates. With its broad global presence, Sisecam plans to increase its positive impact in this field. Sisecam continues to be an effective stakeholder working towards a better future with its investments that align with its sustainability goals.

Glass – a highly valuable material for a sustainable future with its 5,000-year history – offers the most attractive solutions for the needs of the planet with its 100% and infinite recyclability without losing any of its quality. The recycling of glass also promises great future potential. While this potential is expected to gain momentum with the introduction of the deposit refund system in Türkiye, new investments are projected to accelerate in the industry. As the sole owner of Sisecam Cevre Sistemleri, Sisecam will further support its ecosystem while leading the development and growth of the recycling industry with new investments in its facilities.



About Sisecam

Sisecam was founded in 1935 to establish Turkey’s glass industry in line with the vision of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, a great leader respected worldwide. Today, Sisecam is a major global player in the fields of glass and chemicals. Sisecam is the only global company operating in all core areas of glass production – including flat glass, glassware, glass packaging and glass fiber. Currently, Sisecam ranks among the world’s top two manufacturers of glassware and the top five producers of glass packaging and flat glass. Sisecam is one of the three largest soda producers in the world and the world leader in chromium chemicals.

Sisecam plays a leading role in the flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, chemicals, automotive, glass fiber, mining, energy and recycling business lines. Sisecam operates production facilities in Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Russian Federation, Georgia, Ukraine, Egypt, India, and the USA in addition to Turkey.

Sisecam is taking major steps towards its goal of becoming one of the world's top three manufacturers in its main fields of activity. Driven forward by its highly competent human resources and smart technologies, Sisecam is continuously transforming its digital infrastructure and corporate culture taking into account the needs of the future. With 88 years of experience and more than 24,000 employees, Sisecam conducts production activities in 14 countries on four continents and operates a sales network in more than 150 countries worldwide. Sisecam is moving forward on its growth journey powered by an inclusive approach that supports the development of its entire ecosystem. Sisecam takes responsibility for protecting the planet, empowering society and transforming life with its CareforNext strategy, which is compliant with and centered around the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Sisecam uses all its experience and competencies to promote sustainable development in every aspect.

