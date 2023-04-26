From darkness to clarity: Legally Blind Pam's journey, a true testament to the power of technology

Pam Watts Harris

After being diagnosed with Wet Macular Degeneration, McMinnville resident Pam finds newfound independence with the help of low vision assistive technology.

MCMINNVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- When Pam was diagnosed with Wet Macular Degeneration in February 2022, she thought her world had come to a standstill. But with the help of innovative technology, she's been able to see the world in a whole new light, giving her more independence and making her life more enjoyable.Pam has been legally blind in one eye since 1989 due to Macular hemorrhage and myopic Macular degeneration. Despite this, she's continued to lead an active life, pursuing her passion for painting.In Pam's words, "She has an improved quality of life because of the technology and it gives me more independence and makes life more enjoyable. I also use it for painting with acrylics. I am able to mend clothes, read prescription bottles, and operate machines like washers and dryers, etc."Pam's discovered this headset for visually impaired and legally blind when her husband found it on social media in 2020. After thorough research, Pam purchased the device for Macular Degeneration in January 2021, which has been a game-changer for her ever since.Since then, Pam has been able to see her loved ones again, appreciate the colors of the world, read her books, watch TV, use the computer, and paint with acrylics, which is what she loves the most. This technology has helped Pam become more independent and made her life easier and more enjoyable. She has even been recommending it to her retina specialist and other acquaintances who are facing the same issue as hers.This groundbreaking technology has made a significant impact on Pam's life and will undoubtedly change the lives of many others like her. The company behind the technology, IrisVision, is committed to continuing to provide visually impaired individuals with the tools they need to live their lives to the fullest.For those who may be struggling with vision loss, can try the new innovative technologies for visual impairment.For more information about this groundbreaking technology, visit the company's website.

Legally Blind Pam's journey, a true testament to the power of technology