The Next Generation “IrisVision Inspire 1.2” Launched to Help the Visually Impaired and Legally Blind See Again
IrisVision, the leader in digital vision technologies, today announced the launch of all of the new features of IrisVision Inspire's 1.2 software update.PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IrisVision, the leader in digital vision technologies, today announced the launch of all of the new features of IrisVision Inspire's 1.2 software update.
Launched in 2021, IrisVision Inspire is the successor of the award-winning IrisVision Live device. IrisVision's vision correction software platform utilizes the power of XR devices and a mobile AI platform to enhance vision, facilitate daily living activities, and enable people with impaired vision to live more independent lives.
IrisVision currently has thousands of users across the world. The company was recognized for its technology and customer success with a CES 2019 Innovation Award and a TriValley Game Changer Award in 2022. The company continues to extend its proprietary vision correction science to address more than 16 common eye conditions, including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and retinitis pigmentosa.
With the IrisVision Inspire 1.2 software updates, users can enjoy a variety of reading views (yellow, green, line, etc.) and, enable the optical recognition software to read the text on the screen aloud. Users also benefit from strong autofocus and magnification modes like Scene and Optic Mode, designed for intuitive ease-of-use.
Other new updates include powerful connection and entertainment mode changes, such as the ability to enable viewed timestamps for YouTube, voice command improvements, updated remote controller features, and many new default settings.
"The new version of Inspire continues our focus on making a difference in our users' lives every single day", remarked IrisVision CEO & Co-founder Ammad Khan. "In our conversations with the user community, reading and entertainment were consistently highlighted as key areas where Inspire delivers a massive impact. This version adds a myriad of new reading modes and new ways to interact with online content to round out an already-impressive set of capabilities. Between community feedback and the team's own ideas, we have a very ambitious, and very exciting, roadmap for next iterations of Inspire"
IrisVision Inspire is available for purchase at https://irisvision.com/irisvision-inspire/ or via authorized resellers. The price includes 1-on-1 coaching sessions with IrisVision support team members, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a one-year hardware warranty.
About IrisVision
IrisVision (www.irisvision.com) exists at the intersection of digital health and vision science, pioneering a new standard of care where vision health is seamlessly integrated into daily living and accessible to everyone. Our clinically validated digital vision solutions help even the most challenging and at-risk patients preserve and make the most of their sight. Backed by a research grant from the National Eye Institute, IrisVision's technology was developed in collaboration with and clinically tested by researchers from the world's top ophthalmology centers at Johns Hopkins University, Stanford University, and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. The company has received numerous accolades including being named to the Inc. 5000: Regionals list of California's Fastest Growing Private Companies, earning spots on the Fast Company World Changing Ideas and Forbes Next 100 lists for 2020, and receiving a CES 2019 Innovation Award.
