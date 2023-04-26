AEC Honors Top Performing Partners at Annual Dealer Awards Event 

MUNICH, GERMANY, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AEC, the largest official importer of Dodge and RAM vehicles in Europe, will hold its 2022 Dealer Awards in Munich on Wednesday, highlighting the achievements of its leading business partners from its Dealer Network consisting of over 150 members.

Each year, AEC celebrates the contributions of its ever-growing Dealer Network and shows its appreciation for their efforts with its AEC Dealer Awards event, where top performers are awarded and invited to come together. This year the event takes place live for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, during which time the award show took place virtually. On Wednesday, April 26, the 15 recognized dealerships are invited to Munich to participate in a celebratory dinner and award party, where they will be joined by AEC’s COO, John R. F. Muratori, and Head of Business Development Fleet Division, Alessio Castelli, who will congratulate the partners on their outstanding performance in 2022.

“2022 continued to be a challenging year for many industries, ours included, and yet our dealers really stood up to the plate and delivered amazing results despite all obstacles. Today is all about acknowledging their continued hard work and showing our gratitude and support for their enduring commitment and partnership with AEC. We’re lucky to have such a huge and widespread network of partners, so it’s great to be able to get together in person and reconnect with everyone,” says John Muratori.

The leading dealers were recognized for their stand-out performance in 15 categories. Performance was evaluated based on several factors, including overall growth, customer service, social media presence, and branding and marketing campaigns, among others. This year’s winners exemplify the impressive reach and diversity of AEC’s Dealer Network, coming from various locations all throughout Europe. Several of the winners held onto their winning titles from 2022, including Pulawska 516, Exclusive Cars i Stockholm, O.M.S., Autohaus Kramm, Autohaus Möller, and Leie Auto’s.

AEC’s Top Dealers of 2022 will be announced today as follows:

Best Customer Satisfaction – Pulawska 516 sp. z.o.o. (Poland)

Best AEC Dodge Dealer – Auto Outlet s.r.o. (Czechia)

Best Regional Development – Unity Automotive (England)

Best Aftersales Performance – Exclusive Cars i Stockholm AB (Sweden)

Best AIS Development – Deluxe Bil Halland AB (Sweden)

Best Exclusive Dodge / RAM New Showroom – AMEC Group España, S.L. (Spain)

Best AEC RAM Dealer – Ameerika Autoteeninduse OU (Estonia)

Best AEC Partner, Aftersales – O.M.S. COMMERCIAL FUORISTRADE S.r.l. (Italy)

Best Marketing – Autohaus Kramm GmbH (Germany)

Highest Increase of Official Units – Autohaus Möller GmbH (Germany)

Best YouTube Content – Auto-Treffpunkt Stamm GmbH (Germany)

Best AEC Partner, Sales – Leie Auto’s BVBA (Belgium)

Best AEC Rocket Dealer – Senag Automobile AG (Switzerland)

Best AEC Newcomer – Autohaus T&K Vertriebs GmbH (Germany)

About AEC

AEC is a global mobility solutions provider committed to finding better ways. The group of companies is active in the areas of international vehicle distribution, global fleet services, parts and accessories, homologation, retail and logistics services, and is an official distributor of Stellantis’ Dodge and RAM brands in Europe. AEC was founded in St. Catharines, Canada, in 1996 and has since expanded to a team of 225+ international experts in seven locations and a network of 550+ dealers and partners worldwide. With 27 years of experience in the automotive industry, its own R&D facility, and a state-of-the-art Vehicle Processing Center, AEC provides partners with customized solutions tailored to their exact needs as they enter new markets and grow their brands. In 2022, AEC was named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies by Deloitte. Find out more at www.aecsolutions.com.