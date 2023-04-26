Wishtree Technologies partners with Global Nonprofit Seefar to Launch Safer Migration 2.0, a WebApp for Migrants

Wishtree Technologies and Seefar join forces to develop and launch a CMS-based WebApp to support refugees and migrants - - Safer Migration 2.0

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Wishtree Technologies - as a result of a rewarding collaboration with Seefar - has launched Safer Migration 2.0 - a WebApp that empowers refugees and migrants to make informed decisions regarding their migration needs.While Wishtree is one of the leaders in the custom software and web development spaces, Seefar is a noted nonprofit dedicated to supporting vulnerable populations.Migration is a challenging process, and the lack of correct information adds to its complexity. Wishtree has designed Safer Migration 2.0 web application, where migrants can use a public form to access personalized information about risks in migrating irregularly to other countries, and reach out to counselors to learn about legal migration pathways and other opportunities.Accessible to a wide range of users, this multilingual web application supports Dari, Pashto, Indonesian, and English languages. Wishtree has built this Web Application with WordPress CMS for a seamless user experience. Wishtree has implemented technologies, including MySQL and HTML/CSS, to provide additional functionalities for registered users, assisting them in planning their migration journeys more effectively.Fernanda Gomes, Senior Data Analyst and POC for Safer Migration, said, "Wishtree Technologies went out of its way to incorporate our vision into the website. They were always responsive to our inquiries and quick to address our needs. Their team had bi-weekly calls with us for task coordination and project updates." Dilip Bagrecha , Director at Wishtree Technologies Inc., said, "We are proud to have worked with Seefar Foundation to develop Safer Migration 2.0. We strongly believe that technology can play a critical role in improving the lives of vulnerable populace, and this website is an excellent demonstration of that"Safer Migration 2.0, the collaboration by Wishtree and Seefar, will pave the way for additional projects to support vulnerable populations worldwide leveraging technology. Please visit the official website for more information..To learn more about Wishtree Technologies and the amplified, positive, and sustainable impact it has been helping nonprofit organizations to create, please visit the company website ABOUT WISHTREEWishtree Technologies Inc. has been collaborating with the likes of WHO, UNICEF, UNDP, and UNHCR over the past 10 years, building on the premise of #technologyforgood. Wishtree’s mission is to enable positive impact with the latest technical expertise. This value proposition makes the company the best-fit technology partner for organizations worldwide, ranging from UN agencies and nonprofits to Fortune 500 companies. To learn more, please visit the company website.