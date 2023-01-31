Wishtree Technologies’ Code Hackathon Celebrates Tech Nerds Out There
EINPresswire.com/ -- At its first code hackathon, Code Fest 2022-23, Wishtree Technologies, one of the worldwide custom software development leaders, rejoiced in the core skill its entire team is immensely proud of - CODING. The companywide coding competition was held in two phases. The league round began on Friday, 9th December 2022, and the final round was on Friday, 6th January 2023.
Four to Eight-member teams captained by experienced programmers competed for trophies, certificates, and cash prizes. The competition was open not only to software programmers but also to anyone with a passion for coding. Each team got to choose a tech stack using which they developed one working application under the able guidance of mentors. After completion of the final round, representatives from each team presented demos of the developed applications. A Q&A session and technical discussion with the panel of judges followed. Evaluation parameters included -
1. Level of Clean Code (SQ Analysis)
2. End-to-end well-architected Security, Fault tolerance, Performance, Data Load, and Unit Tests
3. Whether or not Cloud Services were used in the architecture
4. Development phases covered
5. Support Documentation
6. Demo Presentation
Team Code Hunters emerged as the winning team after a neck-to-neck competition with the runners-up Lazy Programmers and Runtime Terror. Mentors Suketu Naik, Ravishankar Iyer, and Supriya Karanje, incredibly proud of all the teams, said, "It has been a learning curve for us as well - all the teams have wowed us with their innovative problem-solving and superior coding skills."
The panel of judges consisting of Sumeet Shetty, Ajay Varur, and Chirag Joshi admitted, "It was a challenging task to select one team as the winner because all of them have developed extensive applications and shown awe-inspiring enterprising abilities. In the end, we are a tech-focused company, and events such as these reinforce that all of us are tech geeks here."
Dilip Bagrecha, Director and Partner at Wishtree Technologies, signed off with, "Code Fest is our maiden code hackathon. It is our love letter to the entire programming community and the art of coding. This is why we had it open for anyone in the company passionate about coding, not only for engineers. We are a company always looking for talented people who will enrich us and be enriched by the learning experiences we can provide them with. We have recently expanded into the US and are increasing our headcount. In the coming months, we will have many more nerd engineers on Team Wishtree and celebrate deep tech like there's no tomorrow."
ABOUT WISHTREE -
Since its incorporation in 2011, Wishtree Technologies has contributed to the digital transformation journeys of organizations like WHO, The World Bank, Coupa, Xactly, IAS, Rutgers University, Vodafone, and Vedanta. Wishtree’s mission is to empower businesses of all types and sizes with the latest technological expertise and a customer-centric approach. This value proposition makes the company the best-fit technology partner for its customers. To learn more, please visit the company website.
