Nashville-Based Trauma Informed Academy® Partners with BenchmarksNC
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Trauma Informed Academy® (TIA) of Nashville, TN has partnered with Benchmarks NC to make the TIA’s courses more available to provider agencies, staff, family, and allies in North Carolina.
The TIA, founded by Elizabeth Power, M.Ed, reflects a blend of Emotional Intelligence (EQ)and the classic Trauma-Informed approach created by SAMHSA that is grounded in Power’s three decades of teaching trauma informed care and related topics worldwide. The TIA crosswalked Emotional Intelligence skills to the skills most common to trauma recovery as the foundation for their model and aligned them with SAMHSA models for TIC. The work is undergirded by evidence from multiple disciplines.
Power, called “The Voice of Lived Experience,” is an international authority whose work is used on every continent except Antarctica. She is an Adjunct Instructor in Psychiatry at Georgetown University Medical Center, teaching Trauma Informed Medical Care, and a Fulbright Specialist in Trauma Informed Services. She helped Japan create a culturally relevant national model of trauma informed care, and taught the Risking connection model for twenty years.
“We designed this to meet two needs,” said Elizabeth Power, CEO, “one, to help staff internalize the way of thinking that accompanies being Trauma-Informed while also fostering higher emotional intelligence, and two, helping them learn tools they can teach others and use personally and professionally. Our users tell us stories about how it has helped them at work, saying it has made their work easier and that the people they work with are less stressed.” The TIA has behavioral health, healthcare, social services, faith communities, and education clients.
She added, “Many organizations need training in Trauma Informed Care for certification or to create a more level playing field of understanding. The way we position the work is strength-based, present-focused, and collaborative. The TIA gives them an online program available 24x7 on any internet-enabled device, accompanied by regular live training calls and more." The courses are solid adult learning, in plain language for everyone, and infused a little fun in the delivery. The TIA makes a point of using cognitive science, education, and communication theory in the design of its courses.
Benchmarks NC is a non-profit association of provider agencies advocating for quality and accountability among human service providers so that North Carolina’s children, adults, and families can realize their full potential, contribute to their communities, and live healthy lives.
"We are delighted to be a corporate partner with Benchmarks and are excited to support their goals and purpose," Power said, "and more than that, to bring our work back to North Carolina." Her career in trauma-focused topics began in the late 1970s as the Executive Director of the North Carolina Rape Crisis Association working with Anne Burgess, DNSc, a living legend in the field of trauma and abuse.
Elizabeth Power
