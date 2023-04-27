Edalex rich skill descriptor (RSD) library, openRSD, integrated in Muzzy Lane release of AI-driven SkillBuild platform

The tri-partnership between Edalex, Muzzy Lane and Education Design Lab demonstrates the skills infrastructure and elevation of skills taxonomies openRSD - an open access library where you can create, store and share rich skill descriptors (RSDs) and RSD Collections Muzzy Lane's newly released AI-driven SkillBuild platform - a set of adaptive, active learning courses empowering learners to earn micro-credentials for soft skills

Edalex and Muzzy Lane announce the integration of openRSD rich skill descriptor (RSD) libraries in Muzzy Lane’s release of their AI-driven SkillBuild platform.

HOBART, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Edalex, the company powering your single source of truth for skills and learning data and Muzzy Lane, a company helping educational institutions and companies identify and deal with the skills gap in the workplace through the use of simulations, announce the integration of openRSD rich skill descriptor (RSD) libraries in Muzzy Lane’s release of their AI-driven SkillBuild platform.

“We launched openRSD in 2022 as a space to create, store and share rich skill descriptors (RSDs),” said Dan McFadyen, Managing Director of Edalex. “As openRSD uses Edalex’s open source technology stack for the creation of locally- and globally-relevant libraries of RSDs, education providers, organisations and EdTech developers like Muzzy Lane are able to reference more than 18,000 RSDs currently available to structure their skills data and make it transparent and interoperable with other systems used in the skills ecosystem,” he continued.

“Muzzy Lane brings the power of simulations to bear on the challenge of developing, validating, and credentialing skills for all learners while enhancing education and employer benefits for the marketplace,” said David McCool, Founder and CEO of Muzzy Lane. Muzzy Lane has launched SkillBuild, a set of adaptive, active learning courses empowering learners to earn micro-credentials for soft skills such as Critical Thinking, Creative Problem Solving, Intercultural Fluency, and others. “Learners are guided through the courses by an AI-driven coach who helps optimise their path to success,” McCool continues.

Each SkillBuild course awards an industry-validated micro-credential, referencing Education Design Lab’s 21st Century Skills Micro-credentials, a rigorous set of nine micro-credentials that transform the way learners recognise, activate, and display in-demand skills. “The Lab is pleased to partner with Muzzy Lane and Edalex to further expand open access to the 21st century framework as a foundation for the global dialogue around high-demand skills for employers,” said Naomi Boyer, Executive Director, Digital Transformation at Education Design Lab. “This tri-partnership demonstrates the skills infrastructure, the elevation of skills taxonomies, and the cultivation of innovative skill learning and verification content.”

“Despite being available for under a year, openRSD has already made an impact, as demonstrated by the integration with Muzzy Lane’s SkillBuild platform, and it was recently recognised as a finalist in the EdTech Digest’s 2023 Cool Tools Award in the Skills Solution (a.k.a. 21st-Century Skills) category,” said McFadyen. “We’re pleased to have the RSDs published in openRSD used in the new SkillBuild platform and encourage others to make use of the free access to RSDs when developing their skills infrastructure. Doing so enables greater learner agency - something we are all striving for.”