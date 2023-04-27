Ananda Soul: Celebrating Mothers with Ethical Jewelry
Celebrate all forms of motherhood in your life with unique jewelry pieces handmade with love and care from Ananda Soul.BALI , INDONESIA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With Mother’s Day around the corner, we have reached the time of year for celebrating those with whom we have a special relationship: mothers. At Ananda Soul, we believe it is important to know that motherhood isn’t limited to having birthed or raised a child, or that motherhood is even limited to a gender. We all carry an aspect of the mother in us, and have the potential to let that play out in our relationships with others and even ourselves.
This Mother’s Day, Ananda Soul is celebrating all forms of motherhood with a collection of pieces that bear special messages for all shapes of moms that you might feel called to honor and appreciate. All the pieces in our Mother’s Day gift guide are handcrafted by skilled Balinese artisans – many of them mothers themselves – using sustainable materials and processes.
As an additional celebration for this special day, Ananda Soul is also offering a free gift at checkout: the “You are loved” bracelet, a piece made by Balinese moms and made in celebration of Mothers all over the world. The free gift will be available with every online purchase made from April 15, 2023 to May 15, 2023.
View the Ananda Soul Mother’s Day Gift Guide: https://anandasoul.com/blogs/blog/mothers-day-guide-all-the-love-a-gift-that-keeps-on-giving
About Ananda Soul Creations
Over the course of the last decade, Ananda Soul jewelry has brought delight to thousands of people who want sustainably sourced and specially made creations. From team members to shoppers, Ananda Soul seeks to establish a sense of family with those who reach out to them.
Visit their website for in-depth information on their team of leaders, their business practices, their values, and their wide selection of jewelry perfect for anyone with a good heart, and a good sense of style.
MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:
Address: Jl. Dewisita 10, Ubud, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Christina Zipperlen
Ananda Soul
+62 821-3875-1501
contact@anandasoul.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Other