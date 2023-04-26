Bodega Garzon Reports Strong Growth in Albarino for the US Market
Bodega Garzon, luxury winery from Uruguay, reports sales growth and consumer demand for Albarino and Pinot Noir Rosé in time for the summer season.
Garzon Reserva Albarino has been on an impressive growth pace averaging double digitals for the past two years, bringing it to our number two Garzon best seller just after Reserva Tannat.”GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bodega Garzon, groundbreaking luxury winery from Uruguay, reports sales growth, consumer demand, and increased U.S. supply of Albarino and Pinot Noir Rosé in time for the summer season. Celebrated for leading the Uruguay exports of premium reds such as Tannat, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot, today Bodega Garzon is also being applauded for its popular Albarino. Garzon is the largest producer of Albarino in South America, with just over 100 acres of estate vineyards planted. The brand is also breaking new sales growth history with Pinot Noir Rosé (up 66%) and newcomer Marselan (up 135%). (52 weeks Nielsen by Value 4.20.23).
— Mark Giordano, President Pacific Highway Wines
Pacific Highway Wines President, Mark Giordano, commented on the sales figures and trends. “Garzon Reserva Albarino has been on an impressive growth pace averaging double digitals for the past two years, bringing it to our number two Garzon best seller just after Reserva Tannat.” Giordano confirmed Garzon Albarino performs well both on-premise and in retail and emphasized, “There is great consumer interest and pull-through for this wine. We showcase it at consumer events all year and are pouring the 2022 vintage at Wine Spectator’s Grand Tour spring events this month.”
“With this past year’s notable growth of Pinot Noir Rosé and also Marselan, we are seeing that American consumers have a thirst for Garzon diversity across the portfolio. It bodes well for the brand’s ongoing proposition of luxury and discovery for the American wine consumer and is the basis for the DISCOVER GARZON consumer marketing program for 2023.”
Varieties and Growth:
Garzon Reserva Tannat is the Best-Selling Uruguayan Wine exported globally. In the US, it is the Top Selling Wine from Uruguay by volume and value. It is also specified by variety as the Top Selling Tannat in the USA (from anywhere in the world). This wine represents 38% of Garzon sales in the US. Consulting winemaker, Alberto Antonini, commented on the style and perception of Uruguayan Tannat and Garzon’s trend-setting fresh approach, “Garzón tamed the Tannat, setting a before and after for Uruguay's flagship grape variety”.
Albarino holds a similar focus position for Garzon in the US, being the #1 selling Uruguayan White Wine imported to the US, the #2 best-selling Uruguay wine in the US (after Garzon Reserve Tannat). Bodega Garzon Reserva Albarino today accounts for 36% of Garzon sales in the US and is the 6th best-selling Albarino in the USA and the only selection in the top ten list outside of Spain (Nielsen 52 wks 4.20.23).
After Tannat and Albarino, Garzon’s Cabernet Franc comes next by US volume sales, followed by Garzon Pinot Noir Rosé. Garzon Marselan is just getting started in the US, but it is a variety that Garzon has been dedicated to for over 12 years and is gaining global interest in due to its attractive, generous flavor profile and critical climate-change suitability.
Leadership:
Bodega Garzon’s leadership position in the growing Uruguay category comes from a combination of visionary ownership from the Bulgheroni family with exceptional location and terroir in the 12-15 years of vine age across the 592 acre estate, divided into over 1,000 individual blocks for extraordinary focus. The $120M investment in the LEED-certified 205,000 square foot winery results in a sleek combination of craft, luxury production and sophisticated, modern scale. Garzon is led by a dream team for viti/vini with Alberto Antonini and German Bruzzone, and luxury brand development and business talent, Christian Wylie.
Today, the Bodega Garzon portfolio is a robust offering of six varietal wines in the Reserva Tier ($19.99), four varietal offerings in the Single Vineyard Tier ($29.99 - $39.99), a limited production collection of small block wines, known as Petit Clos ($70), and the icon red blend, Balasto ($120) released internationally via the Negociants, Place de Bordeaux.
Angela Slade
VP Communications
+1 415-819-5131
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Bodega Garzon Shape Your Destiny