Northwest Louisiana Office of Public Health to offer free STI testing during STI Awareness Month

The Louisiana Department of Health's (LDH) Office of Public Health (OPH) for Region 7 (Northwest Louisiana) will hold a free STI testing event and open house on Saturday, April 22 in Shreveport.

In recognition of April’s designation as STI Awareness Month, OPH encourages community members to receive confidential testing and education on sexually transmitted infections. Appointments are not required for testing. In addition to the testing services, visitors will have the opportunity during the open house to speak with health unit staff, who will be on hand to answer questions and provide education about PHU services including Community HealthWays, reproductive services and immunizations. The event will also include free food, drinks and door prizes.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Caddo Parish Health Unit, 1035 Creswell Ave., Shreveport.

In addition to the above-listed health resources, staff will help Medicaid members update their contact information and answer questions about their coverage. The recent passage of the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act ends continuous Medicaid coverage, and as a result, annual Medicaid eligibility reviews are returning. We want everyone who is eligible for Medicaid to maintain their coverage. It is vital that Medicaid members make certain Medicaid has their current contact information. There are several convenient ways for Medicaid members to update their information. Medicaid members can visit healthy.la.gov to learn more.

For more information, call Caddo Parish Health Unit at (318) 676-5222 or Region 7 Communications Coordinator Ana VanEaton at (318) 676-7842.