Region 8 Office of Public Health to host Lincoln Parish Community Health Fair

The Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Region 8 (Northeast Louisiana) Office of Public Health (OPH) will host the Lincoln Parish Community Health Fair at Ruston’s Greenwood Park, 1306 Cornell Ave., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

Services available at the health fair include opioid and opioid prevention education; information on Medicaid renewals; sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing and treatment; and COVID-19 vaccines or boosters, and flu and monkeypox vaccines until 2 p.m. Lincoln Parish Health Unit staff and regional teams will be on hand at the fair to inform the community about public health services offered at the health unit, located at 405 E. Georgia Ave. in Ruston, and the health unit’s role in the community. The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department will conduct a K-9 demonstration. The Ruston Fire Department will demonstrate its fire trucks and be available for photos.

The event is free to attend, with free food, drinks and door prizes throughout the event.

For more information, email Region 8 Community Health Worker Supervisor Kiara Bradford at Kiara.Bradford@la.gov.