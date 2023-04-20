Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,149 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,452 in the last 365 days.

Region 8 Office of Public Health to host Lincoln Parish Community Health Fair

The Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Region 8 (Northeast Louisiana) Office of Public Health (OPH) will host the Lincoln Parish Community Health Fair at Ruston’s Greenwood Park, 1306 Cornell Ave., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

Services available at the health fair include opioid and opioid prevention education; information on Medicaid renewals; sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing and treatment; and COVID-19 vaccines or boosters, and flu and monkeypox vaccines until 2 p.m. Lincoln Parish Health Unit staff and regional teams will be on hand at the fair to inform the community about public health services offered at the health unit, located at 405 E. Georgia Ave. in Ruston, and the health unit’s role in the community. The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department will conduct a K-9 demonstration. The Ruston Fire Department will demonstrate its fire trucks and be available for photos.

The event is free to attend, with free food, drinks and door prizes throughout the event.

For more information, email Region 8 Community Health Worker Supervisor Kiara Bradford at Kiara.Bradford@la.gov.

You just read:

Region 8 Office of Public Health to host Lincoln Parish Community Health Fair

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more