Entegris to Report Results for First Quarter of 2023 on Thursday, May 11, 2023

Entegris, Inc. ENTG, will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2023, before the opening of the market on Thursday, May 11, 2023. A teleconference with management is scheduled for the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Participants should dial +1 800-245-3047 or +1 203-518-9765 referencing Conference ID: ENTGQ123. Participants are asked to dial-in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For the live webcast and replay of the call, please Click Here.

ABOUT ENTEGRIS

Entegris is a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris has approximately 9,000 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

