NORDIC Business Council USA Announces New Home for NORDIC Companies in “Silicon Orchard” at Curiosity Lab
New Home for Nordic Innovation Exchange at Curiosity Lab in Peachtree Corners, GA
The Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners is honored to be the new home of the NORDIC Innovation Exchange (“NIE”) and excited for the May 18th, 2023, kickoff event.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Join NORDIC Business Council USA and the City of Peachtree Corners at Curiosity Lab on May 18th, 2023, for the NORDIC Business Roundtable and kickoff event of NORDIC Innovation Exchange (“NIE”) Georgia.
“The NORDIC Business Council (“NBC”) is pleased to announce a new home for NORDIC Innovation Exchange (“NIE”) in “Silicon Orchard” at Curiosity Lab, in Peachtree Corners, Georgia. Partnership with the Curiosity Lab will enable and accelerate the commercialization of new technology and provide innovators and investors access to local resources and business ecosystems they need to successfully prove new technology and plan for new U.S. market entry”, Minna LeVine, Chair NORDIC Business Council USA.
“The Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners is honored to be the new home of the NORDIC Innovation Exchange (“NIE”) and excited for the May 18th, 2023, kickoff event”, Seth Yurman, Assistant City Manager, Peachtree Corners, Georgia.
NORDIC Business Council and the City of Peachtree Corners invite you to the NORDIC Business Exchange (“NBE”) Business Roundtable and Tour of the Curiosity Lab on May 18th, 2023.
The City of Peachtree Corners is already home to NORDIC companies. The NORDIC Innovation Exchange (“NIE”) brings together NORDIC innovators and investors with local leaders from business, government, and academia at Curiosity Lab to guide executives in proving new technology, commercialization of new technology, and new U.S. market entry and expansion. The Curiosity Lab is a publicly funded Living Lab designed to provide a real-world test and demonstration environment to advance next-generation intelligent mobility and SMART city technology. The lab provides unique infrastructure and a supportive local government to facilitate innovation.
NORDIC Business Council (“NBC”)
Nordic Business Council is a specially formed Executive Council that drives USA-Nordic cooperation, shares perspectives from stakeholders, and helps power enterprises, organizations, institutions, and governments with valuable insight. https://smartcommunityexchange.com/programs-3/nordic-business-council-usa/
NORDIC Innovation Exchange (“NIE”)
We foster Business Innovation that links technology and investment. Our expertise and experience in business and technology position us to be able to quickly understand critical issues and particular needs and address specific protocols that will yield optimal results. We help solve problems and contribute to high-profile problems in business and society. To achieve our goals, we collaborate with experts and peers across the private and the public sector across industries and continents to accelerate technology commercialization. With our vast knowledge of critical needs and speed-to-market solutions, we are in the perfect position to evaluate technology and business opportunities, develop new markets, enhance, or enlarge existing markets, and bring them to a profitable marketplace. For more information, visit: https://smartcommunityexchange.com/programs-3/nordic-business-council-usa/
About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia
As the heart of what is being called the "Silicon Orchard" in the metro-Atlanta region, Peachtree Corners is a vibrant municipality that is home to more than 45,000 residents and an innovation hub that houses some of the world and most disruptive technology companies. As the United States' premier smart city powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world's first deployment of teleoperated e- scooters to fully autonomous shuttles being utilized by actual residents, and from a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life for the benefit of its people, and the world. For more information,
visit: http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov
About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners
Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled autonomous vehicle and smart city living laboratory located in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, a northern suburb of Atlanta. The centerpiece of the lab is a three-mile test and demo track which provides a real-world environment to explore emerging technologies. Additional infrastructure includes a network operations center, smart poles, DSRC units, dedicated fiber and a 25,000-square-foot tech incubator. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com
