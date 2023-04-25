Submit Release
Rocky Fork Lakes Shooting Range to be closed during May

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will be closing public access to Rocky Fork Lakes Shooting Range in Boone County during the month of May to perform repairs and general maintenance to the range.

Maintenance on the range is expected to start on May 8 and continue until May 19. The range will be closed to public use during this time.  Changes will be made to the target holders, and new concrete paths in front of the target holders will be poured. While the shooting range will be closed to the public, the remainder of Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area will remain open during the repairs.

Rocky Fork Lakes Shooting Range to be closed during May

