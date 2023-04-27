EnSoftek DrCloudEHR & Armed Forces Retirement Home (AFRH) partnership enters 12th year
EnSoftek provides AFRH with a cloud-based HIPAA-compliant Electronic Health Records System that meets the needs of all its Veterans’ Health & Wellness programsBEAVERTON, OREGON, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EnSoftek, Inc. is proud to announce its extended contract with the Armed Forces Retirement Home (AFRH) for Electronic Health Records Systems (EHRS). This single firm-fixed-price award will provide AFRH with a secure full lifecycle EHRS, DrCloudEHR, for all current, past, and future Residents living at both the Washington DC and Gulfport facilities.
This contract extends EnSoftek’s commitment to providing efficient and effective healthcare services to AFRH. EnSoftek will provide DrCloudEHR Hosting and Maintenance services including workflow customization, application updates, training, and unlimited user access at both licensed AFRH campuses.
“We are honored to continue our partnership; it has been over 11 years! with the Armed Forces Retirement Home. Our goal is to provide quality care that meets their needs while also ensuring compliance with regulations," said the CEO of EnSoftek Inc., Ramana Reddy proudly. "We are excited about this extension as it allows us to continue our mission of providing exceptional service that helps improve clinical outcomes."
EnSoftek’s DrCloudEHR offers a comprehensive suite of features that meet all the requirements of AFRH including Scheduling; Clinical Workflows; Order & Results Management; ePrescribing; Medical Decision Support; Analytics & Reporting; Interoperability; Financial Management; Security & Compliance; Telehealth Solutions and more.
This extended contract enables EnSoftek to further its commitment to providing quality healthcare services that meet the needs of AFRH while also ensuring compliance with regulations. With our expertise in developing innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes - EnSoftek looks forward to continuing this valuable partnership.
About EnSoftek Inc.
EnSoftek is a HealthIT company specializing in health & human services “complex care community” solutions for commercial and government market sectors. We enable value-based care for agencies/providers with our DrCloudEHR cloud-based comprehensive integrated care solution that meets the need for hybrid service delivery, consumer engagement and increases access to health, recovery, and positive therapeutic outcomes.
EnSoftek’s cloud-based DrCloudEHR solution maximizes clinician success, improves engagement, and simplifies work across the entire care continuum, including tracking treatment outcomes. Our community includes mental health, substance abuse, addiction treatment, CCBHC, public health, I/DD, and Veteran Homes.
