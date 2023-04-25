Travel Insurance Claims Paid Out 8x Policy Premium in 2022

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New data reveals travelers who filed a travel insurance claim saved an average of $1,891 in 2022.

Squaremouth.com, the leading US travel insurance marketplace, reports that travelers spent an average of $266 per policy last year, and received an average reimbursement of $2,157 when filing a claim.

Claim payouts ranged drastically depending on the benefit, from an average of $213 to more than $80,000, exceeding the policy cost by 8 times on average.

Medical Evacuation Payouts Averaged More Than $80,000 in 2022

In 2022, the three highest travel insurance claim payouts came from medical evacuations, and canceled or interrupted trips.

Notable stats:

Cancellation claims reimbursed travelers $4,110 on average

on average The highest paid claim was for a traveler who was medically evacuated, resulting in a payment over $223,000

Delays and Cancellations Account For Nearly Two Thirds of Paid Claims

Most travelers filed claims due to their trip being delayed or canceled.

Notable stats:

Travel Delay was the most commonly paid out claim in 2022 with 25%

Pre-departure cancellations accounted for more than 21% of all paid claims last year

One in five paid claims was related to a medical emergency

Claim Type Avg Claim Highest Claim % of Claims Medical Evacuation $82,896.39 $223,100.82 0.22 % Trip Cancellation $6,448.24 $207,894.00 18.99 % Trip Interruption $1,992.07 $27,818.28 18.48 % Cancel For Any Reason $1,592.35 $7,417.78 2.09 % Emergency Medical $763.56 $18,847.91 21.73 % Travel Delay $610.37 $3,600.00 24.69 % Missed Connection $281.69 $736.92 3.90 % Baggage Loss $271.72 $1,000.00 4.91 % Baggage Delay $213.05 $434.02 4.98 %

Methodology: Squaremouth analytics compared travel insurance claims data from Tin Leg between January 1 and December 31 of 2019 to 2022 to compare policy prices to claim payouts. Tin Leg is a travel insurance provider and member of The Squaremouth Group since 2014.

Notes to editors

Available Topic Expert: Megan Moncrief, President, is available for comment and interview. mmoncrief@squaremouth.com (727) 378-0938

About Squaremouth: Squaremouth.com has insured over 3 million travelers. Using Squaremouth's intuitive quoting and comparison engine, award-winning support team, and verified customer reviews, travelers can save time and money to find the best travel insurance policy for their trip.

SOURCE Squaremouth