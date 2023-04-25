Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,176 in the last 365 days.

Travel Insurance Claims Paid Out 8x Policy Premium in 2022

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New data reveals travelers who filed a travel insurance claim saved an average of $1,891 in 2022.

Squaremouth.com, the leading US travel insurance marketplace, reports that travelers spent an average of $266 per policy last year, and received an average reimbursement of $2,157 when filing a claim.

Claim payouts ranged drastically depending on the benefit, from an average of $213 to more than $80,000, exceeding the policy cost by 8 times on average.

Medical Evacuation Payouts Averaged More Than $80,000 in 2022

In 2022, the three highest travel insurance claim payouts came from medical evacuations, and canceled or interrupted trips.

Notable stats:

  • Cancellation claims reimbursed travelers $4,110 on average
  • The highest paid claim was for a traveler who was medically evacuated, resulting in a payment over $223,000

Delays and Cancellations Account For Nearly Two Thirds of Paid Claims

Most travelers filed claims due to their trip being delayed or canceled.

Notable stats:

  • Travel Delay was the most commonly paid out claim in 2022 with 25%
  • Pre-departure cancellations accounted for more than 21% of all paid claims last year
  • One in five paid claims was related to a medical emergency

Claim Type

Avg Claim

Highest Claim

% of Claims

Medical Evacuation

$82,896.39

$223,100.82

0.22 %

Trip Cancellation

$6,448.24

$207,894.00

18.99 %

Trip Interruption

$1,992.07

$27,818.28

18.48 %

Cancel For Any Reason

$1,592.35

$7,417.78

2.09 %

Emergency Medical

$763.56

$18,847.91

21.73 %

Travel Delay

$610.37

$3,600.00

24.69 %

Missed Connection

$281.69

$736.92

3.90 %

Baggage Loss

$271.72

$1,000.00

4.91 %

Baggage Delay

$213.05

$434.02

4.98 %

Methodology: Squaremouth analytics compared travel insurance claims data from Tin Leg between January 1 and December 31 of 2019 to 2022 to compare policy prices to claim payouts. Tin Leg is a travel insurance provider and member of The Squaremouth Group since 2014.

Notes to editors

Available Topic Expert: Megan Moncrief, President, is available for comment and interview. mmoncrief@squaremouth.com (727) 378-0938

About Squaremouth: Squaremouth.com has insured over 3 million travelers. Using Squaremouth's intuitive quoting and comparison engine, award-winning support team, and verified customer reviews, travelers can save time and money to find the best travel insurance policy for their trip.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travel-insurance-claims-paid-out-8x-policy-premium-in-2022-301807290.html

SOURCE Squaremouth

You just read:

Travel Insurance Claims Paid Out 8x Policy Premium in 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more