Travel Insurance Claims Paid Out 8x Policy Premium in 2022

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New data reveals travelers who filed a travel insurance claim saved an average of $1,891 in 2022.
Squaremouth.com, the leading US travel insurance marketplace, reports that travelers spent an average of $266 per policy last year, and received an average reimbursement of $2,157 when filing a claim.
Claim payouts ranged drastically depending on the benefit, from an average of $213 to more than $80,000, exceeding the policy cost by 8 times on average.
Medical Evacuation Payouts Averaged More Than $80,000 in 2022
In 2022, the three highest travel insurance claim payouts came from medical evacuations, and canceled or interrupted trips.
Notable stats:
Delays and Cancellations Account For Nearly Two Thirds of Paid Claims
Most travelers filed claims due to their trip being delayed or canceled.
Notable stats:
|
Claim Type
|
Avg Claim
|
Highest Claim
|
% of Claims
|
Medical Evacuation
|
$82,896.39
|
$223,100.82
|
0.22 %
|
Trip Cancellation
|
$6,448.24
|
$207,894.00
|
18.99 %
|
Trip Interruption
|
$1,992.07
|
$27,818.28
|
18.48 %
|
Cancel For Any Reason
|
$1,592.35
|
$7,417.78
|
2.09 %
|
Emergency Medical
|
$763.56
|
$18,847.91
|
21.73 %
|
Travel Delay
|
$610.37
|
$3,600.00
|
24.69 %
|
Missed Connection
|
$281.69
|
$736.92
|
3.90 %
|
Baggage Loss
|
$271.72
|
$1,000.00
|
4.91 %
|
Baggage Delay
|
$213.05
|
$434.02
|
4.98 %
Methodology: Squaremouth analytics compared travel insurance claims data from Tin Leg between January 1 and December 31 of 2019 to 2022 to compare policy prices to claim payouts. Tin Leg is a travel insurance provider and member of The Squaremouth Group since 2014.
