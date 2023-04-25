OpsVerse Announces Aiden, a Generative AI-Based and Secure DevOps Copilot

Aiden harnesses the power of generative AI and LLMs to dramatically simplify the way developers interact with their DevOps tools

Redwood City-based OpsVerse, provider of a DevOps tools platform with fully-managed, open source-based tools, has announced the launch of Aiden — a secure and privacy-first DevOps copilot that harnesses the power of generative AI to simplify and automate all aspects of DevOps. Aiden democratizes access to DevOps tools by offering intuitive answers, timely resolutions, and expert guidance without requiring users to master the technical nuances of these tools. By bridging the gap between complex DevOps tools and everyday users, Aiden empowers individuals and organizations alike to harness the full potential of their DevOps stacks without getting bogged down by their technical complexities.

The copilot provides actionable insights and can even implement automated fixes when incorporated into human-in-the-loop workflows. When production incidents are detected, it can assist developers in quickly detecting and fixing the underlying issue — eventually improving key KPIs like MTTR and MTTD, increasing customer satisfaction and loyalty, and saving organizations millions of dollars.

"With the DevOps Copilot, we are bringing generative AI and LLMs to DevOps," says Arul Jegadish, co-founder and CEO of OpsVerse. "Finally, anyone in the organization can leverage all their DevOps tools to their fullest potential."

Under the hood, the DevOps copilot uses generative AI and LLMs while ensuring customer data or infrastructure details never leave the associated network or cloud. It accomplishes this by deploying Aiden's LLM engine using OpsVerse's Private SaaS model of delivery.

OpsVerse's Aiden is designed to work harmoniously within existing development ecosystems. Whether an organization uses Git, Jenkins, Jira, K8s, Argo, Datadog, Harness, or any other tool, the platform will seamlessly integrate with their preferred toolchain to ensure a cohesive and streamlined workflow.

Early access to Aiden is available on a first-come, first-served basis. To get access, users can sign up for the waitlist. With the DevOps copilot, OpsVerse promises to bring automated DevOps solutions to everyone, making the development journey smoother, more efficient, and more accessible.

About OpsVerse

Founded in 2021, OpsVerse is a leading DevOps tools platform with fully-managed, open-source, and best-of-breed tools that can run anywhere in minutes. With OpsVerse's private SaaS framework, anyone can achieve enhanced data residency, governance, and audit controls without spending additional engineering resources. To learn more, visit https://opsverse.io.

