ConceiveAbilities Unveils Industry Leading Colorado Surrogate Package

CHICAGO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConceiveAbilities is a leading Colorado surrogacy agency that has been empowering Denver surrogates to fulfill dreams of helping create families for over 25 years. Our strong local presence and our Denver relationships are the backbone of our industry-leading reputation as the best surrogacy agency for surrogates.

This Mother's Day, we honor all of the Colorado women who answer the call to become surrogates. Through their generosity, more women can and will celebrate motherhood.

The decision to become a surrogate is a life changing choice. Being a surrogate is more than a labor of love; it takes a profound commitment that requires comprehensive support.

What matters most to women who become surrogates? We surveyed 600 experienced surrogates, including Colorado surrogates, on what was most important during their surrogacy journey. Here are their top five priorities:

Matching with the right intended parents The right amount of pay without any hassles or receipts Free legal support to ensure contract is fair and valid Peace-of-mind insurance coverage at no cost with no out of pocket expenses Expert guidance through the surrogate IVF process preparing for embryo transfer

We listened and responded with our new and improved All-In Surrogate Care and Compensation Package - the first and only program of its kind - featuring:

Our proprietary Matching Matters process that creates the most compatible match possible and ensures a surrogate is an equal partner in the surrogacy process, sharing important decisions with the intended parent.

The most comprehensive surrogacy compensation package on the market. First-time surrogates can earn up to $72,000 with our limited time bonus.

with our limited time bonus. Our Life Simplicity Promise™ which includes a dedicated match manager coordinating expert legal, insurance and IVF support throughout the entirety of her surrogacy journey.

Sarah Lind, founder of Allo Doula Academy , believes women who become surrogates truly are heroic and are the epitome of self-sacrifice, adding, "I am thoroughly impressed with ConceiveAbilities and their approach to surrogacy care. The excellent All-In Care and Compensation package is just part of what makes a great experience for a surrogate. ConceiveAbilities delivers where it matters most by prioritizing safety and hands-on support throughout the process."

As a doula and experienced Colorado surrogate, McKinzey Murphy understands the importance of supporting surrogates and the nuances involved. She offers doula services to surrogates through her business Om Birth & Postpartum as well as a comprehensive Doula Support for Surrogacy class that is offered through Allo Doula Academy.

"I felt well-supported and confident that ConceiveAbilities was not only considering the needs of my intended parents, but mine as well. The ConceiveAbilities' All-In Care and Compensation package put me at ease; it's nothing short of a surrogate game changing experience. Everything is covered from the first phone call through the postpartum period."

ConceiveAbilities is grateful, on this Mother's Day and every Mother's Day, for Sarah Lind, McKinzey Murphy, and all the amazing surrogates and other professionals who help women bring new life into the world.

