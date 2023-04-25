AHF Remembers Humanitarian Harry Belafonte

World's largest HIV/AIDS healthcare provider honored legendary entertainer, activist, and humanitarian with AHF's Lifetime Achievement Award on World AIDS Day in 2016 during its ‘Keep the Promise' March and Concert in Hollywood

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world's largest HIV healthcare provider, mourns and thanks Harry Belafonte, the legendary singer and actor, activist, and humanitarian, who passed away Tuesday at his New York home at age 96.

"The world is a little dimmer today in losing such a legendary entertainer as Harry Belafonte but so much richer for having had such a tireless, lifelong humanitarian and activist for so many years. Rest easy, kind sir, after a job well done," said Michael Weinstein, AHF President. "Belafonte leveraged his considerable and deserved celebrity for a myriad of causes over his lifetime, including the fight against HIV and AIDS. It was both humbling and a privilege for AHF to thank and honor him in person for his lifetime of activism and compassion."

In 2016, AHF honored Belafonte with its Lifetime Achievement Award during its "Keep the Promise" World AIDS Day Concert and March in Hollywood, CA. Ever the activist, Belafonte, then 89, joined marchers for a brief but poignant portion of the march down Hollywood Boulevard. The march commemorated the millions who have died of AIDS while also serving as a reminder to the world that of the then 36.7 million people living with AIDS worldwide, only 17 million had access to lifesaving antiretroviral treatment. Belafonte received the AHF award during the concert that followed at the Dolby Theater featuring Patti LaBelle, Common, and others who also paid tribute to the humanitarian icon.

