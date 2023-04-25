Greenberg Traurig Expands Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice in Texas; Adds David R. Eastlake in Houston

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added David R. Eastlake as a shareholder in its Houston office, continuing the growth of the firm's Texas offices and its international Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice.

"Twenty years ago, Greenberg Traurig established a presence in Texas, long before other firms started moving to the market. During these times of disruptive economic change, the firm continues to hire skilled practitioners that offer clients innovative and collaborative legal counsel to reach their complex business goals. Welcoming David back to the firm further adds to our strategic growth in restructuring & bankruptcy and across Texas," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman.

"Greenberg Traurig is delighted to have David rejoin our team in Houston. He is a talented attorney who brings diverse experience across multiple industries to our team in Texas, which has been a hot market for restructuring work and complex case filings,'' said Shari L. Heyen, co-chair of the firm's Global Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice and managing shareholder of the Houston office.

Eastlake, who rejoins the firm after two years at Baker Botts, has a broad practice representing debtors, official and ad hoc committees, secured lenders, significant creditors and distressed asset purchasers in complex Chapter 11 reorganization cases, Chapter 7 liquidations, out-of-court restructurings, and commercial and bankruptcy-related litigation matters. Eastlake's work spans a wide array of industries, including energy, oil and gas, retail, manufacturing, food and beverage, real estate, financial services, health care, and telecommunication and media.

Before becoming an attorney, Eastlake worked as a CPA for two national accounting firms, developing his business and finance skills and allowing him to better understand clients' business operations and needs. Eastlake's business background allows him to craft creative commercial solutions to resolve business and legal issues in a manner that advances clients' business goals and objectives.

Eastlake was drawn back to Greenberg Traurig because of the talent in the Texas offices and the depth and breadth of the firm's global restructuring and bankruptcy group. "I'm excited to rejoin Greenberg Traurig and to leverage the firm's global platform to support and grow my practice, which spans a multitude of industries and jurisdictions,'' Eastlake said. "Greenberg Traurig is a fantastic firm with terrific people, and I have very much missed practicing there and working alongside such a distinguished group of colleagues. Shari and David have built an extraordinary global restructuring and bankruptcy team, and I'm honored to be a part of it again."

Eastlake is an active member of the State Bar of Texas and sits on the Executive Council of the Bankruptcy Law Section. Eastlake is also the current Treasurer and former Secretary for the Bankruptcy Law Section.

He earned his J.D., with honors, from The George Washington University Law School and his M.P.A. and B.B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin.

The firm's three offices in Texas recently added strategic hires in various core practice areas including Shareholders Ashley Aten (Real Estate), Denis Braham (Real Estate), Christina M. Carroll (Litigation), G. Michael Gruber (Litigation), Ethel J. Johnson (Litigation), Adam H. Laughton (Health Care & FDA), Brian E. Mason (Litigation), C. Scott Murray (Corporate); Adrian Patterson (Public Finance & Infrastructure), James Peacock (Health Care & FDA), and Austin R. Wyker (Tax); Senior Counsel Sheryl Tatar Dacso (Health Care & FDA); and, Of Counsels Zeena Angadicheril (Real Estate); Bob Collie (Public Finance & Infrastructure), Richard A. Crow (Real Estate), and James Hernandez (Public Finance & Infrastructure).

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the firm's history. With approximately 150 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 45 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 250. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

