Ogena Solutions launches the ANIVAC 3.5, which will revolutionize Animal Bathing for North American Horse and Pet Owners

STONEY CREEK, Ontario, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

View Our Listing.

About ANIVAC 3.5 Animal Bathing System

The ANIVAC 3.5 Animal Bathing System is a revolutionary system that washes animals from the skin up, unlike traditional top-down methods. The wash nozzles are designed like a comb so they sit directly onto the animal's skin, allowing the cleaning solution to wash the skin first. This innovative design ensures an extremely thorough and efficient cleaning process, takes as little as 3 gallons of water to bathe a horse (over 90% less water used) and is 3-5 times faster than traditional bathing methods. In addition, the gentle vacuum wand removes dirty water and debris from the coat, ensuring a deeper clean, and a virtually mess free bathing area.

According to the team behind the ANIVAC system, animals love the system, as it feels like a massage and back scratch at the same time. They don't even realize they're getting a bath, making the process much more enjoyable and stress-free for both the animal and their caregiver.

To go along with our ANIVAC bathing unit, we also offer OgenaShield Pure Oxygen® HD Shampoo which is a 100% non-toxic, environmentally safe, and veterinarian-recommended way to clean and deodorize your dog, cat, horses and cattle. Used in animal shelters and by groomers across North America on both cats and dogs, this rinse-free animal shampoo converts to oxygen and water vapor, leaving absolutely no active residue and works gently on the animal's skin. Unlike traditional pet shampoos that can contain perfumes, the OgenaShield Pure Oxygen® HD Shampoo contains no added fragrances to mask odor or cause potential allergic reactions.

"We're thrilled to bring the ANIVAC 3.5 Animal Bathing System to animal care professionals across North America," said Dave Hachey, the inventor of the patented design and CEO of Ogena Solutions. "Our unique design is a game-changer for horse and cattle owners who are looking for a more efficient and effective way to bathe their animals. We're excited to see the positive impact our product will have on animal care and the environment."

For more information, please contact:

Mike Fortune

Director of Business Development

1-855-900-8822 ext. 229

mfortune@ogenasolutions.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0df5d3ec-b25d-4ad3-973c-7b6d37b095f3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0600ef16-1d76-4d23-a905-91b594adce1b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29e7a0dc-b9af-412b-adc5-79f58958caf3