Federal Reserve Board announces that the review of the supervision and regulation of Silicon Valley Bank, led by Vice Chair for Supervision Barr, will be released on Friday, April 28, at 11:00 a.m. ET

For release at 4:15 p.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced that the review of the supervision and regulation of Silicon Valley Bank, led by Vice Chair for Supervision Michael S. Barr, will be released on Friday, April 28, at 11:00 a.m. ET.
