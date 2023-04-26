2023 Future of Insights Summit Speakers Announced
Initial session lineup for ESOMAR, CRIC and CAIP Canada’s North America market research conference is revealed; early-bird registration closes this Friday
This Summit is a perfect blending of North American and global perspectives on the immediate and near future of the market research industry, and I encourage everyone to register and join us.”TORONTO, CANADA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- North America’s premier market research and insights conference, the Future of Insights Summit, has unveiled its initial speaker and session lineup. The first event of its kind, ESOMAR, the Canadian Research Insight Council (CRIC) and the Certified Analytics and Insights Professionals of Canada (CAIP Canada) have come together to present the two-day conference, being held in Toronto, June 5-6. Early-bird registration closes this Friday, April 28.
— Ray Poynter, ESOMAR President and Future of Insights Summit keynote speaker
"New technologies, methodologies and macroeconomic trends are having a profound impact on our industry, and I am looking forward to discussing some of these themes with delegates at the Future of Insights Summit,” said ESOMAR President Ray Poynter, who is keynoting the event. “This Summit is a perfect blending of North American and global perspectives on the immediate and near future of the insights and market research industry, and I encourage everyone to register and join us.”
Ray Poynter will kick off the Summit with his talk, “Predictions for the Future of Insights.” He’ll cover everything from data quality management, to transformative technology and digital trends, such as generative AI, to how the global talent shortage and economic upheaval is impacting our industry. On Sunday June 4, he is also leading a pre-conference workshop, “Finding and Communicating the Story in the Data”, preceded by Annie Pettit’s popular workshop, “How to Design Questionnaires that People Want to Answer.”
Confirmed presentations for the main conference agenda include sessions on leading experts from companies such as TD Bank, Irving Consumer Products, Bell and Movember, plus research industry leaders presenting on best practices, emerging technologies and the evolution of the insights field.
The agenda includes talks that dive into the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the market research field, all the way to the impact of the metaverse, neuroscience and other new methodologies. Speakers will present actionable information surrounding how to prove ROI and navigate the transforming research landscape. The full agenda is available here: https://www.canadianresearchinsightscouncil.ca/future-of-insights-summit-2023/programme/
The event will be held at the Marriott Toronto Eaton Centre, June 5-6, 2023. Early bird registration closes this Friday, April 28. A limited block of rooms is available at a special conference rate at 1 King West Hotel; view the conference main page for details.
Companies that wish to showcase their business to the audience of leading insights professionals and businesses are invited to explore exhibit options. https://www.canadianresearchinsightscouncil.ca/future-of-insights-summit-2023/exhibitors/
About ESOMAR
ESOMAR champions the research, insights, and analytics sector worldwide. Founded in 1947, the global membership association is a network reaching over 50,000 professionals and 750+ companies in 130+ countries. We support our global community through raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers, and ensuring the values of honesty, transparency, and objectivity are applied to all data sources. www.esomar.org
About CRIC
The Canadian Research Insights Council (CRIC) is Canada’s voice of the research, analytics, and insights profession both domestically and globally. CRIC represents the highest standards, ethics, and best practices; provides effective promotion and advocacy of the industry; serves as a source of information and thought leadership; and is a forum for collective industry action. CRIC’s members include Canada’s leading research agencies as well as client organizations, academic institutions, and other industry partners. For more information, visit www.canadianresearchinsightscouncil.ca or contact John Tabone, Chief Executive Officer, at john.tabone@canadianresearchinsightscouncil.ca.
About CAIP Canada
The Certified Analytics and Insights Professionals of Canada is the professional body for experts in marketing research insights. Its mission is to power the success of businesses and organizations by ensuring that CAIPs have the competencies needed to unlock the power of data while maintaining the highest ethical standards that protect the public trust. For more information, visit www.caip-paim.ca or contact Grace Woo at grace.woo@caip-paim.ca.
