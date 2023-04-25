Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,143 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 115 Printer's Number 0958

PENNSYLVANIA, April 25 - An Act amending Title 20 (Decedents, Estates and Fiduciaries) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in dispositions independent of letters, family exemption, probate of wills and grant of letters, further providing for payments to family and funeral directors.

You just read:

House Bill 115 Printer's Number 0958

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more