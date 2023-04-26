Orlando Plastic Surgeon Outlines Effective Mommy Makeover Recovery Tips
Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani, lead plastic surgeon at The Aesthetic Surgery Centre, provides Florida patients with recovery advice after a Mommy Makeover.ORLANDO, FL, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- If you’ve looked into post-pregnancy aesthetic treatments, you’ve likely heard of a Mommy Makeover. A Mommy Makeover is a series of customized procedures personally tailored to reverse the changes caused by pregnancy and breastfeeding. Having children can be a catalyst for a range of aesthetic concerns, such as flat breast contours, lost fullness and volume, fat accumulation, and a protruding belly. In addressing these anatomical changes, a Mommy Makeover can allow patients to treat many different regions of the body in one comprehensive surgical plan.
As a treatment option involving multiple procedures, a Mommy Makeover requires a certain amount of downtime and recovery following surgery. Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani, a skilled plastic surgeon based in Orlando and Medical Director of The Aesthetic Surgery Centre, offers insight into the recovery period by giving patients considering a Mommy Makeover a better understanding of what to expect after their surgery.
While recovery after a Mommy Makeover typically takes one to two weeks, the healing process will vary from patient to patient depending on which procedures were included in their treatment plan. In general, more invasive procedures like abdominoplasty will cause more discomfort and require a longer healing period when compared to liposuction, injectables, and similar treatments. Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani emphasizes the importance of letting the healing process unfold naturally, and not rushing to return to one’s normal routine.
According to Dr. Jon Pau Trevisani, it’s often wise to arrange help with household responsibilities prior to a patient’s Mommy Makeover. This allows the opportunity to let the body rest and heal following cosmetic surgery without the stress of cooking, cleaning, and managing the household. Enlisting help with childcare is also recommended, if necessary, to truly allow patients to recover without disruption.
Furthermore, Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani advises closely following a plastic surgeon’s instructions on activity restrictions, garment use, and incision care. This is generally the most effective way to ensure a smooth healing period. Depending on what procedures were incorporated into a patient’s treatment plan, heavy lifting and/or lifting the arms above the head are often restricted. Most importantly, Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani encourages patients to reach out to an experienced and board-certified plastic surgeon well-versed in performing a Mommy Makeover if they have any questions or concerns about the recovery process.
About Jon Paul Trevisani, MD
Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani is an award-winning board-certified plastic surgeon who performs aesthetic breast, body, and facial plastic surgery procedures. As the founder and Medical Director of The Aesthetic Surgery Centre in Orlando, Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani is well-known throughout Central Florida as a top breast surgeon and was named among “America’s Top Physicians in Plastic Surgery” by the Guide to America’s Top Physicians. He belongs to several professional organizations, including the Fellow American College of Surgeons (FACS), American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), and the American Medical Association (AMA). Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani is also an appointed faculty member at UCF College of Medicine. Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani is available for interview upon request.
