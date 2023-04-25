FW: Williston Barracks / LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 23A1002492

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Cavic

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: On April 25 2023, at approximately 1145 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williston, Vermont

VIOLATION: LSA

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: N/A

AGE: N/A

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Liberty

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Todd Racine

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: TK

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end damage

INJURIES: No

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 25, 2023 at approximately 1145 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were made aware of a hit and run in the town of Williston. While on the off ramp by exit 18 in the town of Williston, Vehicle #1 rear ended Vehicle #2. After the collision Vehicle #1 left the scene and continued back onto Interstate 89 NB. The complainant, Todd Racine, arrived at the Williston Barracks to meet with Troopers. The State Police then received a call advising that the suspected Vehicle #1 had broken down on Interstate 89 NB by exit 14W. While en route to the scene, witnesses advised that the two occupants of the suspected vehicle fled from the vehicle towards South Burlington on foot. Vehicle #1 was towed, and the investigation remains open pending further investigation.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

