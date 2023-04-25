FW: Williston Barracks / LSA

There were 2,449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,071 in the last 365 days.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1002492
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Cavic
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: On April 25 2023, at approximately 1145 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Williston, Vermont
VIOLATION: LSA
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: N/A
AGE: N/A
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Liberty
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Todd Racine
AGE: 44
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: TK
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end damage
INJURIES: No
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 25, 2023 at approximately 1145 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were made aware of a hit and run in the town of Williston. While on the off ramp by exit 18 in the town of Williston, Vehicle #1 rear ended Vehicle #2. After the collision Vehicle #1 left the scene and continued back onto Interstate 89 NB. The complainant, Todd Racine, arrived at the Williston Barracks to meet with Troopers. The State Police then received a call advising that the suspected Vehicle #1 had broken down on Interstate 89 NB by exit 14W. While en route to the scene, witnesses advised that the two occupants of the suspected vehicle fled from the vehicle towards South Burlington on foot. Vehicle #1 was towed, and the investigation remains open pending further investigation.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
