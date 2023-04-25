Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 600 Block of Water Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Sunday, April 23, 2023, in the 600 block of Water Street, Southwest.

At approximately 3:04 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, one of the suspects brandished a hammer and smashed a glass case. The suspects then took property and fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/yUNGcRJuTks

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

