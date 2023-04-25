ICYMI: Governor Ron DeSantis Interviewed by Japanese News Outlet Nikkei Asia

TOKYO, Japan — Governor Ron DeSantis was interviewed by Japanese news outlet Nikkei Asia while visiting Japan on an international trade mission. While in Japan, the Governor met with key business executives and government leaders to strengthen economic ties between Florida and Japan.
