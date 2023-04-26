Frenchy Cannoli - Cannabis Censoring Impacts Film Release
4/29 worldwide online Vimeo-On-Demand release of documentary on cannabis activist Frenchy Cannoli impacted by unwarranted censoring by a credit card provider
We are the future of renewal, connected to a plant that encourages communication and community that the world desperately needs.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What does a documentary film about the famed cannabis activist Frenchy Cannoli and a pair of recycled rubber mats have in common? Cannabis stigmatization!
— Frenchy Cannoli
This is a photograph of the reclaimed rubber mats illustrated with cute trichome head designs by cannabis activist Frenchy Cannoli that provoked a credit card company to withdraw access to their services on the Frenchy Cannoli website Monday due to the “high-risk nature” of the merchandise. The risky products in question are organic cotton hoodies, tee shirts, and recycled rubber Moodmats intended to celebrate the memory of Frenchy, his passion for the plant, cannabis farmers, and the cannabis community through his original artwork. Cannabis or cannabis-related products are not for sale, but the promotion of Frenchy’s educational legacy and upcoming online documentary film release was deemed enough of a risk by the association that services were terminated. Cannabis stigmatization continues to unjustly impact the lives and livelihoods of people everywhere.
Film distribution has been a challenge for the documentary, FRENCHY DREAMS OF (CENSORED TERM) by Jake Remington which chronicles the impact of the transition from Prop 215, the Medical Marijuana Initiative of 1996 to Prop 64, The Adult Use of Marijuana Act that went into effect in 2016. According to producer and Frenchy Cannoli widow, Kimberly Hooks, “It’s because the film is not scandalous. It doesn’t show murderous criminals using the plant to fund activities that are detrimental to a functional society. There are none of the stereotypical “stupid stoners” as portrayed in blockbuster films. It documents the highly functional, thoughtful lives of people who realized, like Frenchy, from an early age that this plant could be the catalyst to saving humanity.”
Death from cannabis consumption is virtually unheard of yet consumers and advocates are still treated with “reefer madness era” suspicion and disdain. More robust investigations and reporting on the benefits cannabis bring to society are needed to support the normalization of cannabis use. The medicinal benefits of the plant were known to many ancient civilizations with its inclusion in some of the earliest existing medical texts from China, Egypt, India, and Greece. The industrial benefits of hemp as a source of fiber and nutrition in the form of its seeds were well documented prior to the prohibition initiated by Narcotics Commissions Harry Anslinger with the Marijuana Tax Act of 1937. Much work remains to be done to reverse misinformation around cannabis that evolved from this period into the U.S. War on Drugs. Our documentary is a small contribution to this effort.
In celebration of the online release, many of Frenchy’s former students, farmer friends, and industry leaders from around the world have come together to celebrate, creating viewing parties from Australia to South Africa, Spain, Holland, Brazil, and all over Canada and the United States.
To build community and celebrate cannabis farmers everywhere, worldwide virtual Live Stream afterparties are scheduled to connect viewers everywhere to discuss the film and meet some of the farmers featured in it. Three Live Stream sessions are planned to accommodate different time zones - #1. Europe 8:30 pm CET, #2. East Coast Americas 8:30 pm EDT, #3. West Coast Americas 8:30 PM PDT. The public will be able to view the discussions on www.youtube.com/@FrenchyCannoli/streams.
To honor Frenchy’s connection with the outdoor farmers of the Emerald Triangle, 20% of film ticket sale proceeds will be donated to the cannabis terroir study project being carried out by the Lost Coast Farmers Guild, whose members are featured in the film and the Origins Council, a nonprofit advocacy association that serves 900 licensed small and independent cannabis businesses in six legacy-producing counties throughout California. The project goal is to provide scientific data to support the Guild's petition to establish one of the first legally recognized cannabis appellations in the world.
“We are grateful to the Frenchy Cannoli Brand for being so forward-thinking in making this donation,” says GENINE COLEMAN, executive director of the Origins Council. “Frenchy was a well-beloved leader of our community, and his legacy continues with the important work of honoring and protecting legacy cannabis farming.”
For Calendar Editors
April 29th documentary film Frenchy Dreams of Hashish worldwide online release via Vimeo-On-Demand. Purchase advance tickets here.
About Jake Remington
Jake Remington is co-founder of (collabo!), an international creative house that has been evolving since 2011 with roots in NYC and partners throughout the USA, Europe, Hong Kong, Australia, and India. They have captured and created live concerts and festivals, events, campaigns, social media content, documentaries, and films within the underground, independent, and brand worlds. Learn more: collabonyc.com
About Frenchy Cannoli Brand
Continuing Frenchy's legacy of open-source cannabis concentrate education and promoting projects to support the small regenerative farmers of the Emerald Triangle, Frenchy Cannoli Brand will continue to pursue the initiatives Frenchy was so passionate about during his life. In addition to this film, the Brand will support his book on the history of cannabis concentrates currently being edited and the second iteration of his scientific investigation with High North Labs in Canada on aging hashish is in development. The Brand is also in the process of organizing the inaugural Frenchy Fest for summer 2023 in Humboldt to celebrate Frenchy's life and empower the community he loved. Learn more: frenchycannoli.com
ABOUT THE ORIGINS COUNCIL
Origins Council was founded in 2019 as a California 501c4 nonprofit education, research, and policy advocacy organization, dedicated to sustainable rural economic development within historic cannabis-producing regions. Origins Council currently represents nearly 800 members through its partnership with Trinity County Agriculture Alliance, Humboldt County Growers Alliance, Mendocino Cannabis Alliance, Nevada County Cannabis Alliance and Big Sur Farmers Association. Learn more at originscouncil.org.
Media Contact
Kimberly Hooks
Frenchy Cannoli Brand
+1 510-730-0168
Kimberly@frenchycannoli.com
Kimberly Hooks
Frenchy Cannoli
+1 510-730-0168
email us here
Visit us on social media:
YouTube