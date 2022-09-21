Frenchy Cannoli’s documentary to screen at ChiTown Drive-in
Midwest premiere of the documentary ‘Frenchy Dreams’ a celebration of the late cannabis concentrate expert’s life and legacy, coming Friday, September 23rd
The way we treat that plant, the way we work with it, will define the future.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHICAGO, IL — September 21, 2022, Producer and cannabis activist KIMBERLY HOOKS, widow of famed master concentrate maker FRENCHY CANNOLI, today announced the screening of the documentary film 'Frenchy Dreams' directed by JAKE REMINGTON, produced by Collabo NYC and Traditions Consulting Inc., screening at the ChiTown Drive-in Friday, September 23rd.
— Frenchy Cannoli
Frenchy Dreams showcases the master cannabis concentrate maker Frenchy Cannoli’s lifelong pursuit of perfect cannabis concentrate and highlights the ethos of sustainable, sun-grown cannabis.
During filming, in addition to intense wildfires, California’s small cannabis farmers experienced economic assassination at the hands of government and corporate interests. This formed the context of the film in which Frenchy and the farmers' fight for quality, and survival, intensified. Through the lens of Frenchy Cannoli’s life, this documentary showcases the importance of craft, quality, and perseverance. It also creates a conversation around the global topics of climate change, health care, sustainability, and corporatocracy.
To that end, 20% of proceeds from all screenings of the film both in theaters and eventually online will be donated to the Origins Council, a nonprofit advocacy association that serves 900 licensed small and independent cannabis businesses in six legacy-producing counties throughout California. Origins Council in turn will use the money to support their project with the Lost Coast Farmers’ Guild of Humboldt County to research and develop the Guild's petition to establish one of the first legally recognized cannabis appellations in the world.
“We are grateful to the Frenchy Cannoli Foundation for being so forward-thinking in making this donation,” says GENINE COLEMAN, executive director of the Origins Council. “Frenchy was a well-beloved leader of our community, and his legacy continues with the important work of honoring and protecting legacy cannabis farming.”
For Calendar Editors
Frenchy Dreams screens on Friday, September 21, at 6 pm at the ChiTown Drive-in
2343 S Throop St, Chicago. Purchase advance tickets here.
About Jake Remington
Jake Remington is co-founder of (collabo!), an international creative house that has been evolving since 2011 with roots in NYC and partners throughout the USA, Europe, Hong Kong, Australia, and India. They have captured and created live concerts and festivals, events, campaigns, social media content, documentaries, and films within the underground, independent, and brand worlds. Learn more: collabonyc.com
About The Frenchy Cannoli Foundation
Founded in 2022 to honor Frenchy's legacy of open-source education and promote projects to support the small regenerative farmers of the Emerald Triangle, the Frenchy Cannoli Foundation pursues the initiatives Frenchy was so passionate about during his life. In addition to this film, the Foundation will support his book on the history of cannabis concentrates currently being edited and the second iteration of his scientific investigations on ageing cannabis concentrates with High North Labs in Canada is in development. The Foundation is also in the process of organizing the inaugural Frenchy Fest for summer 2023 in Humboldt to celebrate Frenchy's life and empower the community he loved. Learn more: frenchycannoli.com
ABOUT THE ORIGINS COUNCIL
Origins Council was founded in 2019 as a California 501c4 nonprofit education, research, and policy advocacy organization, dedicated to sustainable rural economic development within historic cannabis-producing regions. Origins Council currently represents nearly 900 members through its partnership with Trinity County Agriculture Alliance, Humboldt County Growers Alliance, Mendocino Cannabis Alliance, Sonoma County Growers Alliance, Nevada County Cannabis Alliance and Big Sur Farmers Association. Learn more at originscouncil.org.
Kimberly Hooks
Frenchy Cannoli
+1 510-730-0168
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Frenchy Dreams trailer