Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,045 in the last 365 days.

DCCA RELEASE: REAL ESTATE COMMISSION TO STAGE VIRTUAL CONDORAMA EDUCATION EVENT

HONOLULU — The Real Estate Commission, together with Community Associations Institute Hawaii Chapter (CAI Hawaii) will conduct a free “Condorama X” event via webinar, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and will feature five speakers recognized in the condominium community for their expertise in Hawaiʻi condominium law.

Registration is available online with the event open to the first 1,000 registered participants. Following the presentation, a recording of the event will be made available on the CAI Hawaii and DCCA Real Estate Branch Condorama websites.

To register for the event, go to https://cca.hawaii.gov/condorama/.

TOPICS INCLUDE:

  • Lawsuits – Who Got Sued and Why?

Addressing different types of suits filed against associations, the basis for the suits, and what the boards can do to avoid liability on these issues.

  • Maintenance Fee Increases – Why is Your Maintenance Fee Increasing – Steps to Stop the Bleeding

Looking into the components of maintenance fee increases. There are components that the association has no control over such as increases in utility rates.  There are components that the association can work to reduce such as water damage claims. This program will examine some of the components that affect maintenance fee increases and proactive steps boards can take to address them.

  • Community Rules – The Golden Rule

Rules that make, rather than break a community.

  • The Fundamentals of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations – The Growing Need for All Condos

Examining what is required for an owner to install an electric vehicle charging station in terms of statutory requirements, requirements of HECO, and the requirements of the project documents.

 

For more information from the Real Estate Branch, visit http://www.hawaii.gov/hirec or call (808) 586-2644.

# # #

About the State of Hawai‘i Real Estate Branch

 

The Real Estate Commission is one of 52 boards, commissions, and programs administratively attached to the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Professional and Vocational Licensing Division. It is responsible for the licensure, education and discipline of real estate agents; registration of pre-license schools, continuing education providers, condominium projects, condominium associations, condominium managing agents, and condominium hotel operators; and certification of pre-license and continuing education courses, and pre-license instructors.

Media Contact:

William Nhieu

Communications Officer

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

Email: [email protected]

Office: (808) 586-7582

You just read:

DCCA RELEASE: REAL ESTATE COMMISSION TO STAGE VIRTUAL CONDORAMA EDUCATION EVENT

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more