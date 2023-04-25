DCCA RELEASE: REAL ESTATE COMMISSION TO STAGE VIRTUAL CONDORAMA EDUCATION EVENT

HONOLULU — The Real Estate Commission, together with Community Associations Institute Hawaii Chapter (CAI Hawaii) will conduct a free “Condorama X” event via webinar, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and will feature five speakers recognized in the condominium community for their expertise in Hawaiʻi condominium law.

Registration is available online with the event open to the first 1,000 registered participants. Following the presentation, a recording of the event will be made available on the CAI Hawaii and DCCA Real Estate Branch Condorama websites.

To register for the event, go to https://cca.hawaii.gov/condorama/.

TOPICS INCLUDE:

Lawsuits – Who Got Sued and Why?

Addressing different types of suits filed against associations, the basis for the suits, and what the boards can do to avoid liability on these issues.

Maintenance Fee Increases – Why is Your Maintenance Fee Increasing – Steps to Stop the Bleeding

Looking into the components of maintenance fee increases. There are components that the association has no control over such as increases in utility rates. There are components that the association can work to reduce such as water damage claims. This program will examine some of the components that affect maintenance fee increases and proactive steps boards can take to address them.

Community Rules – The Golden Rule

Rules that make, rather than break a community.

The Fundamentals of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations – The Growing Need for All Condos

Examining what is required for an owner to install an electric vehicle charging station in terms of statutory requirements, requirements of HECO, and the requirements of the project documents.

For more information from the Real Estate Branch, visit http://www.hawaii.gov/hirec or call (808) 586-2644.

About the State of Hawai‘i Real Estate Branch

The Real Estate Commission is one of 52 boards, commissions, and programs administratively attached to the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Professional and Vocational Licensing Division. It is responsible for the licensure, education and discipline of real estate agents; registration of pre-license schools, continuing education providers, condominium projects, condominium associations, condominium managing agents, and condominium hotel operators; and certification of pre-license and continuing education courses, and pre-license instructors.

