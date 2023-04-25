InventHelp Inventor Develops a Device to Assist with Stuffing a Gift Bag (CHK-467)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I create many gift bags and it can be difficult to stuff tissue paper in the bag, said an inventor from South Holland, Il., "so I invented THE GIFT BAG TISSUE STUFFER. This tool makes stuffing tissue paper easy and results in a lovely gift bag."

The patent-pending invention creates a consistent and attractive gift bag that has a professional appearance. It saves gift givers frustration while resulting in a beautiful present. It also saves time and energy. Lightweight and easy to handle this tool is convenient, practical and easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-467, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

