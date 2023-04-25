Submit Release
InventHelp Inventors Develop New Version of the Game Cornhole (CCT-4785)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."We wanted to create an entertaining new variation on the game of cornhole to enjoy with family and friends," said one of two inventors, from Middletown, Ohio, "so we invented the CLIFF TOSS. Our design would add a fun and challenging new dimension to make the game more enjoyable and competitive."

The invention provides a new take on the game of cornhole. In doing so, it enhances fun and entertainment. It also could spark friendly competition and it could encourage social interaction. The invention features a unique and challenging design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for individuals of all ages. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4785, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

