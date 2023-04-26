EECO Launches Refreshed Website to Better Empower Its Customers
EECO pivots into a digital commerce leadership role, creating process improvements that add more value for customers.
As digital grows in our trade, our goal is to provide our customers with a simplified and superior experience across all EECO departments at the click of a button.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Xngage LLC, a B2B digital commerce services company recently developed and launched a refreshed website for EECO, a full line electrical distributor for industrial automation and power solutions. EECO wanted a fuller digitally integrated system to better support and empower its customers.
Driven to make an impact, EECO focused on its customers’ requests: improved website navigation, improved buying experiences (including online access to order and product information) and the ability to see customer-specific pricing. Their goal is to sustain even more meaningful service levels by offering more digital touchpoints after order placement.
“We are excited about this next step in digital commerce,” states Adam Sheets, Director of Digital Commerce. “As digital grows in our trade, our goal is to provide customers with a simplified and superior experience across all EECO departments at the click of a button.”
EECO began investments with a new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. This would allow them to create bigger, faster, stronger, and more reliable tools for customers, and set the stage for additional systems integrations. Alongside a new ERP, EECO added the OroCommerce B2B Platform and partnered with Xngage to customize it to fit their unique business needs and branding expectations. Xngage integrated data from the Akeneo Product Information Management (PIM) system to streamline and automate rich, web-ready product data, publishing on the ecommerce website. Finally, to support large-scale automated procurement processes, Xngage introduced an industry-leading punchout platform by TradeCentric to help customers who want to shop from within their own procurement systems such as Coupa, Ariba, or others.
The recent website launch has already increased visibility for internal EECO teams. Customers have responded favorably to the new functionality, including chat function connecting directly to an ecommerce specialist who offers real-time problem-solving and internal escalation to Product Teams. With this launch, EECO has pivoted into a leadership role in digital commerce, creating process improvements for several large automation customers who add value throughout the EECO digital journey.
