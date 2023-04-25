Int'l exhibition displays agricultural fertilisers, plant protection products

VIETNAM, April 25 - HCM CITY — Some 70 local and international exhibitors are introducing the latest products and services at the fourth international exhibition for the fertiliser and pesticide industry (AgroChemEx Việt Nam 2023) held in HCM City from April 25 to 26.

Taking place at Equatorial Hotel in District 5, the two-day exhibition features a wide range of fertilisers, pesticides, agricultural machinery and chemicals, packaging equipment and other products.

Speaking at the opening ceremony held on April 24, Lê Văn Thiệt, deputy head of Plant Protection Department under the Việt Nam Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said AgroChemEx Việt Nam 2023 was one of the biggest international trade shows for the pesticide Industry in the country.

The exhibition created a good opportunity for exhibitors to promote their brands to a large number of domestic and international clients, especially for Vietnamese businesses to approach and find foreign partners to expand their markets.

“It is an ideal destination for updating advanced technologies, knowledge and new products and services in the industry, experiences and information exchange, promoting technology transfer, and seeking business cooperation towards developing a modern, clean, organic and sustainable agriculture,” he said.

Guo Wei, deputy secretary-general of the China Crop Protection Industry Association (CCPIA), said Việt Nam and China had long-term cooperation in the pesticide industry.

The two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on strengthening coordination in the supervision and management of pesticide production, import, trade, and use, as well as cooperation among businesses of the two countries, he said.

“The expo creates opportunities for Chinese enterprises to seek cooperation or potential for investment in the Vietnamese market,” he said.

The framework of the exhibition includes a seminar on updating Việt Nam’s pesticide market, fertiliser production and business, government regulations on the circulation of plant-protection products, China’s pesticide products and use conditions, and other topics.

A B2B Matching Programme will be organised to help Vietnamese and Chinese businesses seek new potential partners.

The exhibition is co-organised by the CCPIA and Minh Vi Exhibition and Advertisement Services Company (VEAS), with the support of the Plant Protection Department, Việt Nam Pesticide Association (VIPA), Việt Nam Fertiliser Association (VFA), and China Fertiliser Association.

The organisers expect to welcome about 3,000 visitors during the expo this year.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Việt Nam has annual demand for more than 10 million tonnes of fertilisers for agricultural production.

With local production not meeting demand, the country spends a large amount of money to import fertilisers and plant protection products each year, making it an attractive market for foreign enterprises.

In the first quarter of this year, enterprises imported about 612,900 tonnes of fertiliser costing nearly US$238 million. — VNS