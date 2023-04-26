The PR Council Issues Guidelines on Ethical Use of Generative AI

PRC issues detailed, actionable guidelines on the use of generative AI tools based on their longstanding Code of Ethics and Principles.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PR Council (PRC) Members commit to standards of practice that assure clients, the public and media, employees, and business partners the highest level of professionalism and ethical conduct in every relationship. Today the PRC is leading the industry by issuing detailed guidelines on the use of generative AI (artificial intelligence) tools based on the PRC’s existing Code of Ethics and Principles.

The guidelines were developed by an ethics and standards task force led by Mark McClennan, General Manager of C+C and Ethical Voices podcast creator, and Anne Green, Principal and Managing Director of G&S Business Communications. The task force is comprised of ethics, technology, diversity and corporate reputation leaders across the PRC Member agencies, including Kevin Dulaney (Hotwire Global), Naria Frazer (Praytell), Rachel Hadley (Kite Hill PR), Jenna Kantrowitz (Fish Consulting), Megan Kessler (PAN Communications), Greg Matusky (Gregory FCA), KayAnn Schoeneman (Curley Company), Tejas Totade (Ruder Finn), Natasha Vuppuluri (MSL Global), Carol Watson (BCW), and Brooke Worden (Carmichael Lynch Relate).

The Council‘s legal counsel, Davis+Gilbert, has reviewed these guidelines however we encourage leaders to consult with their legal counsel as they tailor these guidelines and implement specific policies and training most appropriate for their respective clients, employees and vendors.

While the guidelines reflect the current state of generative AI tools and platforms, it is anticipated that regular updates will be necessary given the rapid changes of the industry. The Council’s Ethics and Standards task force will ensure the guidelines remain relevant by monitoring questions that arise around bias, IP protection and misuse, and issuing updates to the PRC Membership.

“The guidelines reflect a balance between curiosity to explore the ways generative AI technologies might be tapped to facilitate our work, but also the current limitations and unknowns,” according to Anne Green.

Although PRC Members must sign the Code of Ethics annually, the new generative AI guidelines are provided as guidance, not a mandate. Mark McClennan said, “Striking the right balance in providing detailed ethical guidance that protects clients and our Member firms was the end goal. The resulting guidance is a critical resource that enhances Member agencies’ ability to serve clients and advance public interest.”

“Our industry has been made more powerful by our embrace of new technologies,” Kim Sample, PRC president, said. “We are enthusiastic about the potential for generative AI tools to increase the speed of some of our work, but we are very cognizant of the current ethical and legal risks of this emerging technology.”

The guidelines are available here.

About the PR Council

The PR Council is the only association dedicated to supporting agencies with a core competency in earned media. Through a combination of convening and advising, the PR Council aims to help Members — the leaders of 125 of the country’s premier global, mid-size, regional and specialty firms — work smarter. To mark its 25th Anniversary in 2023, the organization is future focused on the most critical issues affecting PR agency leaders’ ability to attract and retain talent and grow client relationships and their firms.